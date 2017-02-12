We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E1 Chapter One
S1-E1 Chapter One

Wednesday 10pm - 11:15pm FOX
Wednesday, 11pm - 12:15am FOX+
Dan Stevens's new role utterly banishes any thoughts of Downton Abbey's Matthew Crawley, with the now-gaunt British actor adopting an American accent and the fashion sense of Johnny Marr from the Smiths to play a superpowered psychiatric patient called David Haller in a sort-of X-Men spin-off.

And as that description may have suggested this is far from your average superhero story, with Stevens' mind-reading mutant David hallucinating an elaborate dance sequence, turning walls to stone and swapping bodies with a fellow patient in a series of increasingly psychedelic sequences. The end result is weird and wonderful - but what on earth would Cousin Violet say?

A chance encounter forces a man with schizophrenia to consider the possibility the voices `in his head' might be real. Superhero thriller, starring Dan Stevens.

David Haller Dan Stevens
