Legion
E1 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 Chapter One
Wednesday 10pm - 11:15pm
FOX
See Repeats
Wednesday,
11pm - 12:15am
FOX+
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
Dan Stevens's new role utterly banishes any thoughts of Downton Abbey's Matthew Crawley, with the now-gaunt British actor adopting an American accent and the fashion sense of Johnny Marr from the Smiths to play a superpowered psychiatric patient called David Haller in a sort-of X-Men spin-off.
And as that description may have suggested this is far from your average superhero story, with Stevens' mind-reading mutant David hallucinating an elaborate dance sequence, turning walls to stone and swapping bodies with a fellow patient in a series of increasingly psychedelic sequences. The end result is weird and wonderful - but what on earth would Cousin Violet say?
Summary
A chance encounter forces a man with schizophrenia to consider the possibility the voices `in his head' might be real. Superhero thriller, starring Dan Stevens.
Cast & Crew
David Haller
Dan Stevens
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Legion: An imaginative, original superhero story with some problematic undertones
Dan Stevens finally puts Matthew Crawley to bed for good
Sci-Fi |
Bryan Singer may have confirmed Legion connects to the X-Men universe
Dan Steven’s X-Men spin-off Legion unleashes its first trailer
That X-Men TV spin-off starring Dan Stevens just got a full series
Life on Mars creator pens supernatural thriller series Legion
