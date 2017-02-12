Review

by Huw Fullerton

Dan Stevens's new role utterly banishes any thoughts of Downton Abbey's Matthew Crawley, with the now-gaunt British actor adopting an American accent and the fashion sense of Johnny Marr from the Smiths to play a superpowered psychiatric patient called David Haller in a sort-of X-Men spin-off.



And as that description may have suggested this is far from your average superhero story, with Stevens' mind-reading mutant David hallucinating an elaborate dance sequence, turning walls to stone and swapping bodies with a fellow patient in a series of increasingly psychedelic sequences. The end result is weird and wonderful - but what on earth would Cousin Violet say?