The Great Pottery Throw Down

Review

by Alison Graham

It’s Handbuilding Day in the Stoke on Trent pottery studio, and the little group must make a 45cm-high clock. “My design is based on the whole idea of urban collapse,” says one contestant. Mmm, is that really what anybody would want from a clock?



There’s some head-shaking from judges Kate Malone and Keith Bymer Jones, who, of course, forces a little teary sob (a weekly requirement from the Weeping One) when he becomes overwhelmed by someone’s use of colour.



And there’s plenty of sniggering at this week’s spot test, which is “pulling handles”. That really, truly is even more suggestive than it sounds. “Is this being shown after the watershed?” someone wonders.