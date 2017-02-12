We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Great Pottery Throw Down

E2 of 8
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 2-Episode 2

Series 2-Episode 2

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

It’s Handbuilding Day in the Stoke on Trent pottery studio, and the little group must make a 45cm-high clock. “My design is based on the whole idea of urban collapse,” says one contestant. Mmm, is that really what anybody would want from a clock? 

There’s some head-shaking from judges Kate Malone and Keith Bymer Jones, who, of course, forces a little teary sob (a weekly requirement from the Weeping One) when he becomes overwhelmed by someone’s use of colour.

And there’s plenty of sniggering at this week’s spot test, which is “pulling handles”. That really, truly is even more suggestive than it sounds. “Is this being shown after the watershed?” someone wonders.

Summary

The ceramicists return to Stoke-on-Trent for week two of the ceramics challenge, with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Kate Malone setting them three more tasks to show who is best at working with clay. They begin by throwing a double-walled pot on the wheel, then for the spot test they have to create handles for a set of casserole dishes. Finally, the main challenge sees them making a large clock, which involves slab rolling large amounts of clay to shape, then raw glazing and firing them to produce what they hope will be beautiful timepieces. But for one hopeful, this will have been their last day in the contest. Host Sara Cox breaks the bad news.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Sara Cox
Judge Kate Malone
Judge Keith Brymer Jones
Executive Producer Sarah Thomson-Woolley
Series Producer Elliott Gerner
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of The Great Pottery Throw Down?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The Great Pottery Throw Down had even more innuendo than Bake Off

Who needs soggy bottoms when you have lovely jugs?

The Great Pottery Throw Down: meet the judges

The Great Pottery Throw Down set to return for series two

Fifty Shades of Clay: Great Pottery Throw Down's innuendos kick Bake Off's soggy bottom

The Great Pottery Throw Down: Bake Off meets Ghost

Sara Cox on The Great Pottery Throw Down: We don’t need Bake Off’s puns – but the Ghost of...

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all 3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours 3h ago
Let's stop making tears a cheap TV trick 30 Nov
What time is The Great Pottery Throw Down on? 3 Nov