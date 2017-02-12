We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Great Pottery Throw Down
E2 of 8
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 2
Review
by
Alison Graham
It’s Handbuilding Day in the Stoke on Trent pottery studio, and the little group must make a 45cm-high clock. “My design is based on the whole idea of urban collapse,” says one contestant. Mmm, is that really what anybody would want from a clock?
There’s some head-shaking from judges Kate Malone and Keith Bymer Jones, who, of course, forces a little teary sob (a weekly requirement from the Weeping One) when he becomes overwhelmed by someone’s use of colour.
And there’s plenty of sniggering at this week’s spot test, which is “pulling handles”. That really, truly is even more suggestive than it sounds. “Is this being shown after the watershed?” someone wonders.
Summary
The ceramicists return to Stoke-on-Trent for week two of the ceramics challenge, with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Kate Malone setting them three more tasks to show who is best at working with clay. They begin by throwing a double-walled pot on the wheel, then for the spot test they have to create handles for a set of casserole dishes. Finally, the main challenge sees them making a large clock, which involves slab rolling large amounts of clay to shape, then raw glazing and firing them to produce what they hope will be beautiful timepieces. But for one hopeful, this will have been their last day in the contest. Host Sara Cox breaks the bad news.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Sara Cox
Judge
Kate Malone
Judge
Keith Brymer Jones
Executive Producer
Sarah Thomson-Woolley
Series Producer
Elliott Gerner
Education
