After Brexit: The Battle for Europe
Repeat
Tuesday 10pm - 11pm
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
Most coverage of Brexit focuses on how it will affect Britain. Here the BBC’s excellent Europe editor Katya Adler asks a bigger question – whether the whole 60-year-old EU edifice is now at risk of breaking apart.
It’s not as far-fetched as it might sound. We’re used to hearing about the wave of populist leaders on the rise, from the Netherlands to Hungary, and Adler analyses the growth of nationalist sentiment and meets ordinary voters who feel angry and left behind after years of Eurozone turmoil and unaccountable rule from Brussels. What’s changed is that Brexit has shown it ain’t necessarily so.
Summary
As Britain continues to make preparations for Brexit, the BBC's Europe Editor Katya Adler presents a This World investigation into the rise of populist Eurosceptic movements across the continent to ask whether the union itself can survive. She charts the conflict between populist movement Five Star and pro-European prime minister Matteo Renzi in Italy, and elsewhere sees how populist forces are challenging the EU like never before. Can the union survive, or will.
Cast & Crew
Reporter
Katya Adler
Executive Producer
Sam Bagnall
Producer
Jane McMullen
Education
BBC’s Europe editor Katya Adler: the EU is flirting with the flames of extinction
Ahead of her documentary on the battle for Europe, Adler asks if a wave of populism will wash away the EU
Scottish politician borrows Trainspotting speech to make her point on Brexit
Interview |
Andrew Neil on Brexit, Trump and why he’s worth more than the PM
