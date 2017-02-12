After Brexit: The Battle for Europe

Review

by David Butcher

Most coverage of Brexit focuses on how it will affect Britain. Here the BBC’s excellent Europe editor Katya Adler asks a bigger question – whether the whole 60-year-old EU edifice is now at risk of breaking apart.



It’s not as far-fetched as it might sound. We’re used to hearing about the wave of populist leaders on the rise, from the Netherlands to Hungary, and Adler analyses the growth of nationalist sentiment and meets ordinary voters who feel angry and left behind after years of Eurozone turmoil and unaccountable rule from Brussels. What’s changed is that Brexit has shown it ain’t necessarily so.