Review

by Alison Graham

There are so many well-known actors in Unforgotten , there’s no chance of doing a Midsomer Murders, where you point to the guest star and say, “She’s the killer because she’s the famous one!”Anyway, Chris Lang’s thoughtful thriller is so much more than a murder-of-the-week, as we know full well by now, and there are great performances by many tip-top actors – Nicola Walker, Mark Bonnar, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Lorraine Ashbourne, Rosie Cavaliero…In the final episode, Cassie gets to the truth behind who killed David Walker, and why. The pieces fall into place as she and her team dig into hideous past torments that remain vivid for so many people. Yet for Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunil, gathering himself after his mortifying faux pas last week, justice must be seasoned by mercy.