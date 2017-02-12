Unforgotten

Summary

With the suspects in the murder of David Walker all having either a motive, opportunity or connection to the victim, Cassie and Sunny are left with a massive puzzle to solve. Cassie soon focuses in on Sara, whose alibi seems too perfect, as if it has been put together by an accomplice of the ex-prostitute - and the team is soon investigating the possibility of a wider revenge plan. Meanwhile, interviews with Colin and Marion's loved ones prove revealing. Cold case crime drama, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, with Badria Timimi, Mark Bonnar and Rosie Cavaliero. Last in the series.