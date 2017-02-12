We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Alison Graham
There are so many well-known actors in
Unforgotten
, there’s no chance of doing a Midsomer Murders, where you point to the guest star and say, “She’s the killer because she’s the famous one!”
Anyway, Chris Lang’s thoughtful thriller is so much more than a murder-of-the-week, as we know full well by now, and there are great performances by many tip-top actors – Nicola Walker, Mark Bonnar, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Lorraine Ashbourne, Rosie Cavaliero…
In the final episode, Cassie gets to the truth behind who killed David Walker, and why. The pieces fall into place as she and her team dig into hideous past torments that remain vivid for so many people. Yet for Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunil, gathering himself after his mortifying faux pas last week, justice must be seasoned by mercy.
Summary
With the suspects in the murder of David Walker all having either a motive, opportunity or connection to the victim, Cassie and Sunny are left with a massive puzzle to solve. Cassie soon focuses in on Sara, whose alibi seems too perfect, as if it has been put together by an accomplice of the ex-prostitute - and the team is soon investigating the possibility of a wider revenge plan. Meanwhile, interviews with Colin and Marion's loved ones prove revealing. Cold case crime drama, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, with Badria Timimi, Mark Bonnar and Rosie Cavaliero. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
DCI Cassie Stuart
Nicola Walker
DS Sunil `Sunny' Khan
Sanjeev Bhaskar
DI Tessa Nixon
Lorraine Ashbourne
Colin Osborne
Mark Bonnar
Marion Kelsey
Rosie Cavaliero
Sara Mahmoud
Badria Timimi
Martin Hughes
Peter Egan
Hassan Mahmoud
Adeel Akhtar
Simon
Charlie Condou
Tony Kelsey
Nigel Lindsay
DS Murray Boulting
Jordan Long
DC Jake Collier
Lewis Reeves
DC Fran Lingley
Carolina Main
Flo
Amy Jayne
Cath
Bryony Hannah
Jason Walker
Will Brown
DSI Clive Andrews
Colin R Campbell
Janet
Emma Cunniffe
Elise
Holly Aird
DSI Kuldip Gill
Nathalie Armin
Harry Osborne
Bill Paterson
Mark Roberts
Tom Mannion
Joy Dunphy
Wendy Craig
Gemma Khan
Aaisya Shah
Director
Andy Wilson
Executive Producer
Sally Haynes
Executive Producer
Chris Lang
Executive Producer
Laura Mackie
Producer
Tim Bradley
Writer
Chris Lang
Unforgotten writer Chris Lang reveals plans for "one more series" of the ITV crime drama
Cassie and Sunny's story is far from over in their creator's eyes
Who's who? |
Meet the cast of Unforgotten series two
Unforgotten series 2 episode 1 recap: who killed David Walker?
What did you think of Unforgotten series two?
When is Unforgotten series 2 on TV?
Sanjeev Bhaskar on his transition from comedy to drama: "I saw it as a challenge"
Unforgotten series two plot details and new cast members revealed
Unforgotten writer Chris Lang on revealing Jimmy's killer: "I don't think people saw that...
