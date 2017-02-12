We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Death in Paradise

E6 of 8
About Episode Guide
Series 6-Episode 6

Robert Thorogood was the creator of Death in Paradise’s blockbuster formula (and if you think blockbuster overstates it, the opening episode of this run got more than nine million viewers – Sherlock territory.) Tonight is the second half of a two-parter that Thorogood himself scripted and the reasons for that become apparent by the end. With the Saint Marie team in London and Humphrey looking for emotional closure with Martha, it turns into a surprisingly moving story.

There are now two murder cases for the team to crack – with the help of their amiable Met contact Jack (Ardal O’Hanlon). Stop reading now if you haven’t seen last week’s episode, but Humphrey is convinced the apparent suicide of banker Frank Henderson was in fact murder. What no one can work out is how the London banker types are connected to that rum smuggler killed in Saint Marie. The eagle-eyed might spot a clue that proves to be crucial…

Summary

The second of a two-part story picks up where things left off last week, with Humphrey, Florence and Dwayne having swapped the sun and sand of the Caribbean for the cold and noise of London. Their latest investigation has taken them back to the detective inspector's home town - but they've hit a brick wall with the discovery of another dead body. And now they have two murders to solve. Meanwhile, Dwayne has an emotional encounter and Humphrey receives advice from an unexpected source that helps him reach a big decision. Crime drama, starring Kris Marshall, Danny John-Jules and Josephine Jobert, with guest appearances from Ardal O'Hanlon and Sally Bretton.

Cast & Crew

DI Humphrey Goodman Kris Marshall
Officer Dwayne Myers Danny John-Jules
DS Florence Cassell Josephine Jobert
Officer JP Hooper Tobi Bakare
Martin West Nigel Betts
Sophie Boyd Amy Beth Hayes
Nelson Myers Ram John Holder
Kath Baxter Polly Kemp
Tom Lewis John Marquez
Steve Thomas Luke Newberry
Dominic Green Henry Pettigrew
Siobhan Mooney Grace Stone
Frank Henderson Julian Wadham
Martha Lloyd Sally Bretton
Comm Selwyn Patterson Don Warrington
DI Jack Mooney Ardal O'Hanlon
Director Richard Signy
Producer Sue Howells
Writer Robert Thorogood
Drama

