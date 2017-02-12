We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
James Gill
Robert Thorogood was the creator of
Death in Paradise
’s blockbuster formula (and if you think blockbuster overstates it, the opening episode of this run got more than nine million viewers – Sherlock territory.) Tonight is the second half of a two-parter that Thorogood himself scripted and the reasons for that become apparent by the end. With the Saint Marie team in London and Humphrey looking for emotional closure with Martha, it turns into a surprisingly moving story.
There are now two murder cases for the team to crack – with the help of their amiable Met contact Jack (Ardal O’Hanlon). Stop reading now if you haven’t seen last week’s episode, but Humphrey is convinced the apparent suicide of banker Frank Henderson was in fact murder. What no one can work out is how the London banker types are connected to that rum smuggler killed in Saint Marie. The eagle-eyed might spot a clue that proves to be crucial…
Summary
The second of a two-part story picks up where things left off last week, with Humphrey, Florence and Dwayne having swapped the sun and sand of the Caribbean for the cold and noise of London. Their latest investigation has taken them back to the detective inspector's home town - but they've hit a brick wall with the discovery of another dead body. And now they have two murders to solve. Meanwhile, Dwayne has an emotional encounter and Humphrey receives advice from an unexpected source that helps him reach a big decision. Crime drama, starring Kris Marshall, Danny John-Jules and Josephine Jobert, with guest appearances from Ardal O'Hanlon and Sally Bretton.
Cast & Crew
DI Humphrey Goodman
Kris Marshall
Officer Dwayne Myers
Danny John-Jules
DS Florence Cassell
Josephine Jobert
Officer JP Hooper
Tobi Bakare
Martin West
Nigel Betts
Sophie Boyd
Amy Beth Hayes
Nelson Myers
Ram John Holder
Kath Baxter
Polly Kemp
Tom Lewis
John Marquez
Steve Thomas
Luke Newberry
Dominic Green
Henry Pettigrew
Siobhan Mooney
Grace Stone
Frank Henderson
Julian Wadham
Martha Lloyd
Sally Bretton
Comm Selwyn Patterson
Don Warrington
DI Jack Mooney
Ardal O'Hanlon
Director
Richard Signy
Producer
Sue Howells
Writer
Robert Thorogood
Drama
