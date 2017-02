Review

by James Gill

Robert Thorogood was the creator of Death in Paradise ’s blockbuster formula (and if you think blockbuster overstates it, the opening episode of this run got more than nine million viewers – Sherlock territory.) Tonight is the second half of a two-parter that Thorogood himself scripted and the reasons for that become apparent by the end. With the Saint Marie team in London and Humphrey looking for emotional closure with Martha, it turns into a surprisingly moving story.There are now two murder cases for the team to crack – with the help of their amiable Met contact Jack (Ardal O’Hanlon). Stop reading now if you haven’t seen last week’s episode, but Humphrey is convinced the apparent suicide of banker Frank Henderson was in fact murder. What no one can work out is how the London banker types are connected to that rum smuggler killed in Saint Marie. The eagle-eyed might spot a clue that proves to be crucial…