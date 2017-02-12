Death in Paradise

Summary

The second of a two-part story picks up where things left off last week, with Humphrey, Florence and Dwayne having swapped the sun and sand of the Caribbean for the cold and noise of London. Their latest investigation has taken them back to the detective inspector's home town - but they've hit a brick wall with the discovery of another dead body. And now they have two murders to solve. Meanwhile, Dwayne has an emotional encounter and Humphrey receives advice from an unexpected source that helps him reach a big decision. Crime drama, starring Kris Marshall, Danny John-Jules and Josephine Jobert, with guest appearances from Ardal O'Hanlon and Sally Bretton.