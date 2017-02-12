We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
British History's Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E3 The Jewel in the Crown
Today 11:35pm - 12:35am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Sarah Carson
The final instalment of Lucy Worsley's dissection of our (at times whitewashed) history might be her best, as she takes a look at the British government coup to take over the rule of India from the Honourable East India Company. In the 19th century, Queen Victoria was hailed as an empress, overseeing the problematically named “civilising” revolution to bestow “Christianity, education and progress” on India - while the East India Company was considered to have disrespected the country's religions and plundered its riches.
It's a fascinating, gripping story, delivered by Worsley - in India - with her trademark excitement and charm.
Summary
Historian Lucy Worsley explores how in 1873 the British government enacted a coup to take over the rule of India from the huge and influential Honourable East India Company. The leaders of the company were presented as the villains, while Queen Victoria was elevated to the role of wise and benevolent Empress. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Lucy Worsley
Director
Nick Gillam-Smith
Executive Producer
Chris Granlund
Series Producer
Nick Gillam-Smith
History
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Jewel in the Crown
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
