We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

British History's Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley

E3 of 3
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S1-E3 The Jewel in the Crown
Repeat

S1-E3 The Jewel in the Crown

Today 11:35pm - 12:35am BBC Four
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The final instalment of Lucy Worsley's dissection of our (at times whitewashed) history might be her best, as she takes a look at the British government coup to take over the rule of India from the Honourable East India Company. In the 19th century, Queen Victoria was hailed as an empress, overseeing the problematically named “civilising” revolution to bestow “Christianity, education and progress” on India - while the East India Company was considered to have disrespected the country's religions and plundered its riches.

It's a fascinating, gripping story, delivered by Worsley - in India - with her trademark excitement and charm.

Summary

Historian Lucy Worsley explores how in 1873 the British government enacted a coup to take over the rule of India from the huge and influential Honourable East India Company. The leaders of the company were presented as the villains, while Queen Victoria was elevated to the role of wise and benevolent Empress. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Lucy Worsley
Director Nick Gillam-Smith
Executive Producer Chris Granlund
Series Producer Nick Gillam-Smith
History

Have Your Say What did you think of The Jewel in the Crown?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all 3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours 3h ago
EastEnders: Denise and Keegan in fierce showdown 3h ago
Taboo episode six review: the body count piles up as Tom Hardy faces his demons 11 Feb