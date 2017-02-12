British History's Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley

Review

by Sarah Carson

The final instalment of Lucy Worsley's dissection of our (at times whitewashed) history might be her best, as she takes a look at the British government coup to take over the rule of India from the Honourable East India Company. In the 19th century, Queen Victoria was hailed as an empress, overseeing the problematically named “civilising” revolution to bestow “Christianity, education and progress” on India - while the East India Company was considered to have disrespected the country's religions and plundered its riches.



It's a fascinating, gripping story, delivered by Worsley - in India - with her trademark excitement and charm.