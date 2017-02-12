We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Chewing Gum
E5 of 6
Episode Guide
S2-E5 Road Trip
Review
by
Ben Dowell
The series ends with a double bill, starting with a cracking episode in which the Pensbourne massive go on a road trip – or rather, Tracey and Ola hijack Candice and Aaron’s visit to his father - leaving Cynthia at home in search of a man (any man) to take away her virginity. Once again Michaela Coel’s smart, unsparing writing rubs your noses in the various screw-ups of her characters and Pa Aaron really is one of the most odious people ever to grace a TV sitcom. But somehow she leaves you with a smile on your face. It’s probably something to do with the skill of the ensemble, an infectiously sunny, ebullience at the heart of this world and the fact that her one-liners sizzle like a perfectly composed fry-up. Bring on series three.
Summary
Tracey and Ola gatecrash Aaron and Candice's `meet the parents' country weekend - where all four of them make poor decisions. Cynthia decides to be sexually proactive.
Cast & Crew
Tracey
Michaela Coel
Molly Lingus
Eleri Jones
Cynthia
Susan Wokoma
Candice
Danielle Walters
Aaron
Kadiff Kirwan
Ola
Olisa Odele
Mark
Tito Fagbanle
Ian
Ben Owen Jones
Ryan
Josef Altin
Marlon
Danny Sapani
Porn man
Jess Philogene
Director
Simon Neal
Executive Producer
Nana Hughes
Executive Producer
Jon Rolph
Producer
John Pocock
Producer
Michaela Coel
Writer
Michaela Coel
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Road Trip
?
