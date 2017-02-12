We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Chewing Gum

S2-E5 Road Trip

The series ends with a double bill, starting with a cracking episode in which the Pensbourne massive go on a road trip – or rather, Tracey and Ola hijack Candice and Aaron’s visit to his father - leaving Cynthia at home in search of a man (any man) to take away her virginity. Once again Michaela Coel’s smart, unsparing writing rubs your noses in the various screw-ups of her characters and Pa Aaron really is one of the most odious people ever to grace a TV sitcom. But somehow she leaves you with a smile on your face. It’s probably something to do with the skill of the ensemble, an infectiously sunny, ebullience at the heart of this world and the fact that her one-liners sizzle like a perfectly composed fry-up. Bring on series three.

Summary

Tracey and Ola gatecrash Aaron and Candice's `meet the parents' country weekend - where all four of them make poor decisions. Cynthia decides to be sexually proactive.

Cast & Crew

Tracey Michaela Coel
Molly Lingus Eleri Jones
Cynthia Susan Wokoma
Candice Danielle Walters
Aaron Kadiff Kirwan
Ola Olisa Odele
Mark Tito Fagbanle
Ian Ben Owen Jones
Ryan Josef Altin
Marlon Danny Sapani
Porn man Jess Philogene
Director Simon Neal
Executive Producer Nana Hughes
Executive Producer Jon Rolph
Producer John Pocock
Producer Michaela Coel
Writer Michaela Coel
