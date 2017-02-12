Chewing Gum

Review

by Ben Dowell

The series ends with a double bill, starting with a cracking episode in which the Pensbourne massive go on a road trip – or rather, Tracey and Ola hijack Candice and Aaron’s visit to his father - leaving Cynthia at home in search of a man (any man) to take away her virginity. Once again Michaela Coel’s smart, unsparing writing rubs your noses in the various screw-ups of her characters and Pa Aaron really is one of the most odious people ever to grace a TV sitcom. But somehow she leaves you with a smile on your face. It’s probably something to do with the skill of the ensemble, an infectiously sunny, ebullience at the heart of this world and the fact that her one-liners sizzle like a perfectly composed fry-up. Bring on series three.