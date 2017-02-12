We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Dual Survival
E1 of 7
About
Episode Guide
S6-E1 Snow Daze
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Gary Rose
Series six of the extreme-survival show that plays like a horror movie starring Mother Nature as the monster. Green Beret Grady Powell and airman Bo McGlone get a frosty reception as they're plunged into Wyoming's freezing Bighorn Mountains. If the bears don't get ’em the blizzards probably will. "Everything out here is conspiring to end your life," remarks Bo.
It's all mucho macho. But can these two alpha males stop squabbling about which branch of the military is the best for long enough to avoid hypothermia? Makes I'm a Celebrity look like Wish You Were Here.
Summary
New series. The series in which expert survivalists work together to endure extreme scenarios returns, as Bo McClone and Grady Powell battle Wyoming's Big Horn Mountains.
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Snow Daze
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
