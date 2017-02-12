Dual Survival

Review

by Gary Rose

Series six of the extreme-survival show that plays like a horror movie starring Mother Nature as the monster. Green Beret Grady Powell and airman Bo McGlone get a frosty reception as they're plunged into Wyoming's freezing Bighorn Mountains. If the bears don't get ’em the blizzards probably will. "Everything out here is conspiring to end your life," remarks Bo.



It's all mucho macho. But can these two alpha males stop squabbling about which branch of the military is the best for long enough to avoid hypothermia? Makes I'm a Celebrity look like Wish You Were Here.

