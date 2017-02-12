We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Dual Survival

S6-E1 Snow Daze

Series six of the extreme-survival show that plays like a horror movie starring Mother Nature as the monster. Green Beret Grady Powell and airman Bo McGlone get a frosty reception as they're plunged into Wyoming's freezing Bighorn Mountains. If the bears don't get ’em the blizzards probably will. "Everything out here is conspiring to end your life," remarks Bo.

It's all mucho macho. But can these two alpha males stop squabbling about which branch of the military is the best for long enough to avoid hypothermia? Makes I'm a Celebrity look like Wish You Were Here.

New series. The series in which expert survivalists work together to endure extreme scenarios returns, as Bo McClone and Grady Powell battle Wyoming's Big Horn Mountains.
