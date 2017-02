Review

by David Butcher

It’s one thing to know the facts of slavery, it’s another to see the human experience played out harrowingly in your living room. Which is why the original Roots series had such an impact. It was a landmark of the 1970s, a watershed in the public consciousness of what slavery meant. So why remake it now, many asked, when this big-budget version was announced. To which the best answer was, why not? It’s a chapter of history that bears – that needs – retelling.The story opens with Kunta Kinte as a teenager in 1767 in the West African town of Juffure, where his father has a feud with a clan that trades slaves to the British. Kunta goes through his training as a Mandinka warrior but is then ambushed, abducted and shipped across the Atlantic in horrific conditions. The anguish and pain of this are portrayed so sharply that some scenes – a forced amputation, a vicious flogging – are almost unwatchably brutal. But we are very much caught up in Kunta Kinte’s story, all over again.