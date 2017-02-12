Summary

New series. A remake of the iconic 1977 series, adapted from Alex Haley's book, chronicling the saga of a young African slave sold in America, and the story of his descendants. In Juffure, West Africa, Kunta Kinte is kidnapped and sold to English slave traders, who transport shiploads of enslaved Africans to America. After an attempted rebellion on board the ship, Kunta is eventually brought to Maryland and purchased by tobacco baron John Waller.