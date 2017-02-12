We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
David Butcher
It’s one thing to know the facts of slavery, it’s another to see the human experience played out harrowingly in your living room. Which is why the original
Roots
series had such an impact. It was a landmark of the 1970s, a watershed in the public consciousness of what slavery meant. So why remake it now, many asked, when this big-budget version was announced. To which the best answer was, why not? It’s a chapter of history that bears – that needs – retelling.
The story opens with Kunta Kinte as a teenager in 1767 in the West African town of Juffure, where his father has a feud with a clan that trades slaves to the British. Kunta goes through his training as a Mandinka warrior but is then ambushed, abducted and shipped across the Atlantic in horrific conditions. The anguish and pain of this are portrayed so sharply that some scenes – a forced amputation, a vicious flogging – are almost unwatchably brutal. But we are very much caught up in Kunta Kinte’s story, all over again.
Summary
New series. A remake of the iconic 1977 series, adapted from Alex Haley's book, chronicling the saga of a young African slave sold in America, and the story of his descendants. In Juffure, West Africa, Kunta Kinte is kidnapped and sold to English slave traders, who transport shiploads of enslaved Africans to America. After an attempted rebellion on board the ship, Kunta is eventually brought to Maryland and purchased by tobacco baron John Waller.
Cast & Crew
Kunta Kinte
Malachi Kirby
Fiddler
Forest Whitaker
Alex Haley/Narrator
Laurence Fishburne
Omoro Kinte
Babs Olusanmokun
Jinna
Simona Brown
Silla Da Bibba
Derek Luke
Kintango
Chris Obi
John Waller
James Purefoy
Elizabeth Waller
Katie McGuinness
Connelly
Tony Curran
Dr. William Waller
Matthew Goode
Samson
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Sitafa
Kedar Williams-Stirling
Director
Phillip Noyce
Executive Producer
Mark Wolper
Executive Producer
Mark Rosenthal
Executive Producer
Marc Toberoff
Executive Producer
Will Packer
Executive Producer
Barry Jossen
Executive Producer
Lawrence Konner
Is Roots a true story? Why this tale of slavery and family history is so controversial
Historians and genealogists have cast doubt on Alex Haley's narrative about seven generations of his family, starting with Kunta Kinte
Meet the cast of Roots
Acclaimed US series Roots arrives on BBC4
Latest News
Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all
3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours
3h ago
EastEnders: Denise and Keegan in fierce showdown
3h ago
Taboo episode six review: the body count piles up as Tom Hardy faces his demons
11 Feb