Emerald City

Review

by David Crawford

We’re not in Kansas any more… and we’re definitely not in MGM’s Technicolor Land of Oz. Judy Garland wasn’t subjected to water torture and didn’t find a travelling companion crucified. Yes, this NBC series has taken L Frank Baum’s stories and turned them dark and gritty.



Adria Arjona (best known for minor roles in Person of Interest and True Detective) plays nurse Dorothy Gale who, while seeking her birth mother, is caught by a tornado and carried to a strange land. Oh, did I mention she’s in a police car, which on landing runs over someone? Things only get more convoluted from there and the whole doesn’t gel well.



