Emerald City
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 The Beast Forever
Today 10pm - 11pm
5STAR
See Repeats
Today,
11pm - 12am
5STAR +1
Tuesday,
10pm - 10:55pm
5STAR
Tuesday,
11pm - 11:55pm
5STAR +1
Watchlist
Review
by
David Crawford
We’re not in Kansas any more… and we’re definitely not in MGM’s Technicolor Land of Oz. Judy Garland wasn’t subjected to water torture and didn’t find a travelling companion crucified. Yes, this NBC series has taken L Frank Baum’s stories and turned them dark and gritty.
Adria Arjona (best known for minor roles in Person of Interest and True Detective) plays nurse Dorothy Gale who, while seeking her birth mother, is caught by a tornado and carried to a strange land. Oh, did I mention she’s in a police car, which on landing runs over someone? Things only get more convoluted from there and the whole doesn’t gel well.
Summary
New series. Fantasy tale, loosely based on The Wizard of Oz. While searching for her mother who gave her up for adoption several years earlier, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale is swept up into the eye of a tornado and transported from Kansas to a mystical world known as Oz. Adria Arjona, Vincent D'Onofrio and Joely Richardson star.
Cast & Crew
Dorothy Gale
Adria Arjona
The Wizard
Vincent D'Onofrio
Glinda
Joely Richardson
Lucas
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Jack
Gerran Howell
Tip
Jordan Loughran
Anna
Isabel Lucas
Mombi
Fiona Shaw
Roquat
Julian Bleach
Karen
Gina Bellman
Elizabeth
Roxy Sternberg
East
Florence Kasumba
West
Ana Ularu
Eamonn
Mido Hamada
Ojo
Olafur Darri Olafsson
Dorian
Andrew Brooke
Director
Tarsem Singh
Drama
Full Episode Guide
