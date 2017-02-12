We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Emerald City

E1 of 10
S1-E1 The Beast Forever
Premiere

Today 10pm - 11pm 5STAR
Today, 11pm - 12am 5STAR +1
Tuesday, 10pm - 10:55pm 5STAR
Tuesday, 11pm - 11:55pm 5STAR +1
We’re not in Kansas any more… and we’re definitely not in MGM’s Technicolor Land of Oz. Judy Garland wasn’t subjected to water torture and didn’t find a travelling companion crucified. Yes, this NBC series has taken L Frank Baum’s stories and turned them dark and gritty.

Adria Arjona (best known for minor roles in Person of Interest and True Detective) plays nurse Dorothy Gale who, while seeking her birth mother, is caught by a tornado and carried to a strange land. Oh, did I mention she’s in a police car, which on landing runs over someone? Things only get more convoluted from there and the whole doesn’t gel well.

New series. Fantasy tale, loosely based on The Wizard of Oz. While searching for her mother who gave her up for adoption several years earlier, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale is swept up into the eye of a tornado and transported from Kansas to a mystical world known as Oz. Adria Arjona, Vincent D'Onofrio and Joely Richardson star.

Dorothy Gale Adria Arjona
The Wizard Vincent D'Onofrio
Glinda Joely Richardson
Lucas Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Jack Gerran Howell
Tip Jordan Loughran
Anna Isabel Lucas
Mombi Fiona Shaw
Roquat Julian Bleach
Karen Gina Bellman
Elizabeth Roxy Sternberg
East Florence Kasumba
West Ana Ularu
Eamonn Mido Hamada
Ojo Olafur Darri Olafsson
Dorian Andrew Brooke
Director Tarsem Singh
