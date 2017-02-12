We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E8 Nuoc Chay Da Mon
S1-E8 Nuoc Chay Da Mon

Wednesday 12:50am - 2:25am Sky Atlantic
Wednesday, 1:50am - 3:25am Sky Atlantic +1
A sporadically superb series ends with a double bill that, even by violent-US-serial-drama standards, gets ugly. The centrepiece is a flashback to Vietnam and the ill-fated Quan Thang incident we’ve heard about all through the series, which gave our tormented hero Mac the reputation that allows his horrible stepmother to call him “a war criminal”. We see the Quan Thang nightmare unfold in one long, extraordinary take and come to understand why Mac – the born soldier – has been so traumatised ever since.

In the season finale, Mac confronts his war demons and the massacre in Vietnam that shadowed him and Arthur, and settles a score with an old adversary.
Drama

