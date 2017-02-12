Review

by David Butcher

A sporadically superb series ends with a double bill that, even by violent-US-serial-drama standards, gets ugly. The centrepiece is a flashback to Vietnam and the ill-fated Quan Thang incident we’ve heard about all through the series, which gave our tormented hero Mac the reputation that allows his horrible stepmother to call him “a war criminal”. We see the Quan Thang nightmare unfold in one long, extraordinary take and come to understand why Mac – the born soldier – has been so traumatised ever since.

