Review

by Jane Rackham

Who would think that a self-help book could cause so much trouble in the space of a lunch break? But while Heston frets that they’ll lose their booking at an exclusive restaurant, Ruhma is seeing one last patient, Helen (Sarah Thom), who impresses her about How To Speak Man, a book that Helen claims fixed her own marital problems. Before long Heston and Ruhma are bickering, while Zara and Daniel pitch in their opposing views for good measure. Only Ayesha sounds a note of sanity, but will they listen? On Friday a new semi-regular joins the series: Katie Redford, who recently joined The Archers, arrives at the Mill for work experience.

