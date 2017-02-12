We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
S18-E140 The Lunch Break
Jane Rackham
Who would think that a self-help book could cause so much trouble in the space of a lunch break? But while Heston frets that they’ll lose their booking at an exclusive restaurant, Ruhma is seeing one last patient, Helen (Sarah Thom), who impresses her about How To Speak Man, a book that Helen claims fixed her own marital problems. Before long Heston and Ruhma are bickering, while Zara and Daniel pitch in their opposing views for good measure. Only Ayesha sounds a note of sanity, but will they listen? On Friday a new semi-regular joins the series: Katie Redford, who recently joined The Archers, arrives at the Mill for work experience.
Summary
A self-help book leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouths, while Zara decides to stir things up between Ruhma and Heston - with Daniel's help - and Al gets his just deserts.
Cast & Crew
Dr Heston Carter
Owen Brenman
Dr Daniel Granger
Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Dr Al Haskey
Ian Midlane
Dr Sid Vere
Ashley Rice
Ayesha Lee
Laura Rollins
Ruhma Hanif
Bharti Patel
Mrs Tembe
Lorna Laidlaw
Helen Matthews
Sarah Thom
Director
Shani Grewal
Executive Producer
Mike Hobson
Producer
Grainne O'Boyle
Writer
Philip Ralph
Doctors is taking an extra long summer break and fans are NOT happy
The BBC daytime soap's devoted viewers are furious that it's disappearing off air for three months to make way for Euro 2016, Wimbledon and the Olympics
Emmerdale crowned Best Soap for the first time ever at this year's British Soap Awards
The British Soap Awards 2016: the winners revealed!
When are the British Soap Awards on TV?
ADVERTISEMENT
Why daytime TV dramas are some of the best
31 Oct
British Soap Awards 2016 - the shortlist revealed!
3 May
British Soap Awards 2015: full list of winners revealed
16 May
EastEnders triumphs at the British Soap Awards scooping eight prizes
16 May