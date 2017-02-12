We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S18-E140 The Lunch Break

Review

Who would think that a self-help book could cause so much trouble in the space of a lunch break? But while Heston frets that they’ll lose their booking at an exclusive restaurant, Ruhma is seeing one last patient, Helen (Sarah Thom), who impresses her about How To Speak Man, a book that Helen claims fixed her own marital problems. Before long Heston and Ruhma are bickering, while Zara and Daniel pitch in their opposing views for good measure. Only Ayesha sounds a note of sanity, but will they listen? On Friday a new semi-regular joins the series: Katie Redford, who recently joined The Archers, arrives at the Mill for work experience.

Summary

A self-help book leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouths, while Zara decides to stir things up between Ruhma and Heston - with Daniel's help - and Al gets his just deserts.

Cast & Crew

Dr Heston Carter Owen Brenman
Dr Daniel Granger Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Dr Al Haskey Ian Midlane
Dr Sid Vere Ashley Rice
Ayesha Lee Laura Rollins
Ruhma Hanif Bharti Patel
Mrs Tembe Lorna Laidlaw
Helen Matthews Sarah Thom
Director Shani Grewal
Executive Producer Mike Hobson
Producer Grainne O'Boyle
Writer Philip Ralph
Soap

