Climbing the Property Ladder

Review

by Alison Graham

And still they come, novices who think property developing is the key to riches. Mary in West Yorkshire, who’s sinking her redundancy money into doing up a two-up two-down, and sales rep Rupa from Sutton Coldfield, who wants a pension, have their share of heartache.



Mary sobs uncontrollably in her car after a falling-out with her builder over an unwise group email (“I found working with a female very emotional,” he says later), while Rupa loses much in translation as she tries to communicate with her Romanian builders.



We follow Rupa as she grapples with measurements for tiles – “I’m just so confused” – while Mary looks on in horror as kitchen floor cement the consistency of double cream is delivered.



