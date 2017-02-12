No Offence

Summary

After finding herself suspended from duty, Deering goes rogue in her efforts to nail Nora. Back at the station, Lickberg tries to control the team, as they urgently intensify the manhunt for one of the Attahs' missing victims. Teegan is sent on an undercover operation and an unlikely alliance is agreed between Nora and the team, who wants to stop a Female Genital Mutilation cutter arriving on her patch. Starring Joanna Scanlan, Rakie Ayola, Sarah Solemani and Saira Choudhry.