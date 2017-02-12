We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
No Offence
E6 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 6
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
The minor-character spotlight falls on Tegan. She’s the sparky uniform PC with the short temper, and her vaguely Asian background gets her the unwelcome job of going under cover to bring an FGM cutter to justice.
It’s one of those
No Offence
sub-plots that threatens to hijack the main story by force: gang boss Nora Attah is involved (albeit on the right side of the equation) – but then, Nora is connected in some way to every crime the Manchester police ever tackle.
To be honest, it’s a slightly hokier, less snappy episode than we’ve become used to in this series. Usually the scenes and the dialogue rattle by so fast there’s no time to notice anything that might not ring true. The trouble with setting standards high: it makes it noticeable when you don’t quite meet them. But even firing on three cylinders, No Offence has more oomph than most other dramas on a good day.
Summary
After finding herself suspended from duty, Deering goes rogue in her efforts to nail Nora. Back at the station, Lickberg tries to control the team, as they urgently intensify the manhunt for one of the Attahs' missing victims. Teegan is sent on an undercover operation and an unlikely alliance is agreed between Nora and the team, who wants to stop a Female Genital Mutilation cutter arriving on her patch. Starring Joanna Scanlan, Rakie Ayola, Sarah Solemani and Saira Choudhry.
Cast & Crew
DC Dinah Kowalska
Elaine Cassidy
DI Vivienne Deering
Joanna Scanlan
DS Joy Freers
Alexandra Roach
DC Spike Tanner
Will Mellor
Randolph Miller
Paul Ritter
DSI Christine Lickberg
Sarah Solemani
PC Jonah Mitchell
Ste Johnston
PC Stuart O'Connell
Tom Varey
PC Taz Ahmed
Neet Mohan
PC Tegan Thompson
Saira Choudhry
Nora Attah
Rakie Ayola
Manni Attah
Zachary Momoh
Gavin
Conor MacNeill
Sgt Ewan Murray
Felix Scott
Sgt Keith Pankani
Chook Sibtain
Kim Garvey
Zachary Sutcliffe
Roland Berry
Nigel Nyanhete
Marianna
Ivana Basic
Pavel
Bart Suavek
Patient
Isobella Hubbard
Dr Rosa Bix
Caroline Loncq
Dr Robert Bix
Tom Cotcher
Protestor
Andrew Sheridan
Judy
Christine Dalby
Lucas
Larrington Walker
Laundress
Moya Brady
Miranda Godwin
Diveen Henry
Director
Samira Radsi
Executive Producer
Paul Abbott
Executive Producer
Martin Carr
Producer
Simon Meyers
Writer
Paul Abbott
see more
Comedy
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
No Offence
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all
5h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours
5h ago
EastEnders: Denise and Keegan in fierce showdown
5h ago
Taboo episode six review: the body count piles up as Tom Hardy faces his demons
11 Feb