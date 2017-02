Review

by David Butcher

The minor-character spotlight falls on Tegan. She’s the sparky uniform PC with the short temper, and her vaguely Asian background gets her the unwelcome job of going under cover to bring an FGM cutter to justice.It’s one of those No Offence sub-plots that threatens to hijack the main story by force: gang boss Nora Attah is involved (albeit on the right side of the equation) – but then, Nora is connected in some way to every crime the Manchester police ever tackle.To be honest, it’s a slightly hokier, less snappy episode than we’ve become used to in this series. Usually the scenes and the dialogue rattle by so fast there’s no time to notice anything that might not ring true. The trouble with setting standards high: it makes it noticeable when you don’t quite meet them. But even firing on three cylinders, No Offence has more oomph than most other dramas on a good day.