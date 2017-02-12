Review

by David Butcher

There’s a moment tonight where a heart surgeon visits a prospective patient at his bed and asks for his date of birth. Answer: 19 March 1918. The surgeon needs a moment to take this in and so do we, because John is strong for his age, though a recent heart problem means he now gets breathless after walking a few hundred metres rather than his preferred four miles.



The solution could be an intricately clever procedure to insert a new heart valve via John’s leg – and he can remain wide awake throughout. The operating theatre scenes that follow are extraordinary – but tense too – and we’re left with a renewed respect for what doctors achieve daily.



