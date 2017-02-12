We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Hospital

E5 of 6
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 5
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 5

Tomorrow 11:15pm - 12:15am BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
See Repeats
Tuesday, 12:05am - 1:05am BBC Two Wales
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

There’s a moment tonight where a heart surgeon visits a prospective patient at his bed and asks for his date of birth. Answer: 19 March 1918. The surgeon needs a moment to take this in and so do we, because John is strong for his age, though a recent heart problem means he now gets breathless after walking a few hundred metres rather than his preferred four miles.

The solution could be an intricately clever procedure to insert a new heart valve via John’s leg – and he can remain wide awake throughout. The operating theatre scenes that follow are extraordinary – but tense too – and we’re left with a renewed respect for what doctors achieve daily.

Summary

An episode focusing on pioneering treatments for some of the oldest and youngest patients within NHS hospitals. A 98-year-old man arrives at Hammersmith Hospital to receive a landmark heart operation, the oldest person the surgeons have ever carried out the procedure on. At St Mary's Hospital, 18-year-old Debbie prepares to undergo a life-saving bone marrow transplant which could cure her of Sickle Cell Disease, and her brother Sam has agreed to donate his bone marrow in an effort to save her life.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Lorraine Charker-Phillips
Executive Producer Simon Dickson
Executive Producer Helen Littleboy
Series Editor Graeme McAulay
Series Producer Tom Currie
Series Producer Gilly Greenslade
see more
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of Hospital?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should be watching BBC2 documentary Hospital

"No other series I’ve seen about the health service has captured the operational, skin-of-the-teeth side of it so well," says David Butcher

BBC2 documentary Hospital leaves viewers up in arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all 3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours 3h ago
Who shall we save today? BBC2's Hospital reveals an NHS in crisis 12 Jan
New BBC3 documentary set to explore LGBT hate crimes in the United States 13 Jun