Hospital
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 5
Tomorrow 11:15pm - 12:15am
BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
See Repeats
Tuesday,
12:05am - 1:05am
BBC Two Wales
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
There's a moment tonight where a heart surgeon visits a prospective patient at his bed and asks for his date of birth. Answer: 19 March 1918. The surgeon needs a moment to take this in and so do we, because John is strong for his age, though a recent heart problem means he now gets breathless after walking a few hundred metres rather than his preferred four miles.
The solution could be an intricately clever procedure to insert a new heart valve via John's leg – and he can remain wide awake throughout. The operating theatre scenes that follow are extraordinary – but tense too – and we're left with a renewed respect for what doctors achieve daily.
Summary
An episode focusing on pioneering treatments for some of the oldest and youngest patients within NHS hospitals. A 98-year-old man arrives at Hammersmith
Hospital
to receive a landmark heart operation, the oldest person the surgeons have ever carried out the procedure on. At St Mary's Hospital, 18-year-old Debbie prepares to undergo a life-saving bone marrow transplant which could cure her of Sickle Cell Disease, and her brother Sam has agreed to donate his bone marrow in an effort to save her life.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Lorraine Charker-Phillips
Executive Producer
Simon Dickson
Executive Producer
Helen Littleboy
Series Editor
Graeme McAulay
Series Producer
Tom Currie
Series Producer
Gilly Greenslade
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
