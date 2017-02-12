We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

24 Hours in A&E

E13
About Episode Guide
Series 12-Episode 13
Premiere

Series 12-Episode 13

Today 9pm - 10pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Today, 10pm - 11pm Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow, 11:05pm - 12:05am Channel 4
Thursday, 12:05am - 1:05am Channel 4 +1
Friday, 1:05am - 2am 4seven
Friday, 9pm - 10pm 4seven
Sunday, 2:25am - 3:20am 4seven
Sunday, 9pm - 10pm 4seven
Wed 15 Feb, 1:30am - 2:25am 4seven
HD SUB AD
Review

It’s always awful when someone injures themselves doing something that should be gentle and non-threatening, like hanging out the washing or deadheading the roses. But it's even worse when someone is hurt while doing a good deed – like 34-year-old Niki, who’s rushed to St George’s after crashing into another rider during a charity bike ride, and being knocked unconscious.

Also revealing a heroic streak is 90-year-old Peter, a Second World War veteran; his daughter Vivian talks about his days in the RAF, and the love between her parents. And let’s all cross our fingers for Giuseppina, 21, who’s worried a painful foot will thwart a much-needed weekend away.


Summary

Niki, 34, is airlifted to St George's after crashing into another rider during a charity bike ride between London and Brighton. While staff try to contact Niki's wife Phill, who is almost 300 miles away at their home in the north east of England, 90-year-old Peter is rushed to A&E with severe blood poisoning.

Cast & Crew

Director Gemma Brady
Director Martin Conway
Director Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
Science

Have Your Say What did you think of 24 Hours in A&E?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1

Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
