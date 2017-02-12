We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
24 Hours in A&E
E13
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 12-Episode 13
Today 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow,
11:05pm - 12:05am
Channel 4
Thursday,
12:05am - 1:05am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
1:05am - 2am
4seven
Friday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Sunday,
2:25am - 3:20am
4seven
Sunday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Wed 15 Feb,
1:30am - 2:25am
4seven
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
It’s always awful when someone injures themselves doing something that should be gentle and non-threatening, like hanging out the washing or deadheading the roses. But it's even worse when someone is hurt while doing a good deed – like 34-year-old Niki, who’s rushed to St George’s after crashing into another rider during a charity bike ride, and being knocked unconscious.
Also revealing a heroic streak is 90-year-old Peter, a Second World War veteran; his daughter Vivian talks about his days in the RAF, and the love between her parents. And let’s all cross our fingers for Giuseppina, 21, who’s worried a painful foot will thwart a much-needed weekend away.
Summary
Niki, 34, is airlifted to St George's after crashing into another rider during a charity bike ride between London and Brighton. While staff try to contact Niki's wife Phill, who is almost 300 miles away at their home in the north east of England, 90-year-old Peter is rushed to A&E with severe blood poisoning.
Cast & Crew
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
