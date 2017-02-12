24 Hours in A&E

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

It’s always awful when someone injures themselves doing something that should be gentle and non-threatening, like hanging out the washing or deadheading the roses. But it's even worse when someone is hurt while doing a good deed – like 34-year-old Niki, who’s rushed to St George’s after crashing into another rider during a charity bike ride, and being knocked unconscious.



Also revealing a heroic streak is 90-year-old Peter, a Second World War veteran; his daughter Vivian talks about his days in the RAF, and the love between her parents. And let’s all cross our fingers for Giuseppina, 21, who’s worried a painful foot will thwart a much-needed weekend away.





