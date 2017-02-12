We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Sarah Carson
It’s Christmas and Hanukkah, and as is traditional in the world of American drama, the first half of
This Is Us
runs the risk of overdosing on heartfelt, Judeo-Christian sentiment, before things flip halfway through, and the heavy-duty blows begin to pummel in…
To start, Kate’s stomach takes centre-stage – in the past, as she’s hospitalised for appendicitis; in the present, as she tries to convince her mother (Mandy Moore, whose deft portrayal of the conflicted Rebecca grows in strength and plausibility each week) that a gastric band is a good idea. Kevin finds inventive ways to deal with his indiscretion, and the pressure is on Randall to help a colleague in crisis. Plus, Toby returns…
Summary
The Pearsons take young Kate to hospital on Christmas Eve when she comes down with appendicitis, and they soon realise that Dr K needs their support. Drama, starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, and directed by Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt.
Cast & Crew
Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson
Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson
Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson
Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson
Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby
Chris Sullivan
William Hill
Ron Cephas Jones
Miguel
Jon Huertas
Sloane Sandburg
Milana Vayntrub
Nine Year Old Randall
Lonnie Chavis
Dr Nathan Katowsky
Gerald McRaney
Annie Pearson
Faithe Herman
Tess Pearson
Eris Baker
Nine Year Old Kate
Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Nine Year Old Kevin
Parker Bates
Jessie
Denis O'Hare
Andy Fannan
Jimmi Simpson
Sloane's Sister
Nadia Quinn
Mrs Sandburg
Nancy Linari
Melvin Sandburg
Gareth Williams
Tyler
John Pollono
Tracy
Brittany Ishibashi
Eliza
Juliana Sada
Gift Shop Clerk
Millie Trachtenberg
Nurse
Becki Dennis
ICU Nurse
Talia Toms
Paul Gordon
Eric Satterberg
Director
Helen Hunt
Drama
Full Episode Guide
