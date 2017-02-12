We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

This Is Us

E10 of 18
S1-E10 Last Christmas

S1-E10 Last Christmas

It’s Christmas and Hanukkah, and as is traditional in the world of American drama, the first half of This Is Us runs the risk of overdosing on heartfelt, Judeo-Christian sentiment, before things flip halfway through, and the heavy-duty blows begin to pummel in…

To start, Kate’s stomach takes centre-stage – in the past, as she’s hospitalised for appendicitis; in the present, as she tries to convince her mother (Mandy Moore, whose deft portrayal of the conflicted Rebecca grows in strength and plausibility each week) that a gastric band is a good idea. Kevin finds inventive ways to deal with his indiscretion, and the pressure is on Randall to help a colleague in crisis. Plus, Toby returns…

The Pearsons take young Kate to hospital on Christmas Eve when she comes down with appendicitis, and they soon realise that Dr K needs their support. Drama, starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, and directed by Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt.

Jack Pearson Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby Chris Sullivan
William Hill Ron Cephas Jones
Miguel Jon Huertas
Sloane Sandburg Milana Vayntrub
Nine Year Old Randall Lonnie Chavis
Dr Nathan Katowsky Gerald McRaney
Annie Pearson Faithe Herman
Tess Pearson Eris Baker
Nine Year Old Kate Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Nine Year Old Kevin Parker Bates
Jessie Denis O'Hare
Andy Fannan Jimmi Simpson
Sloane's Sister Nadia Quinn
Mrs Sandburg Nancy Linari
Melvin Sandburg Gareth Williams
Tyler John Pollono
Tracy Brittany Ishibashi
Eliza Juliana Sada
Gift Shop Clerk Millie Trachtenberg
Nurse Becki Dennis
ICU Nurse Talia Toms
Paul Gordon Eric Satterberg
Director Helen Hunt
