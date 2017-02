Review

by Sarah Carson

It’s Christmas and Hanukkah, and as is traditional in the world of American drama, the first half of This Is Us runs the risk of overdosing on heartfelt, Judeo-Christian sentiment, before things flip halfway through, and the heavy-duty blows begin to pummel in…To start, Kate’s stomach takes centre-stage – in the past, as she’s hospitalised for appendicitis; in the present, as she tries to convince her mother (Mandy Moore, whose deft portrayal of the conflicted Rebecca grows in strength and plausibility each week) that a gastric band is a good idea. Kevin finds inventive ways to deal with his indiscretion, and the pressure is on Randall to help a colleague in crisis. Plus, Toby returns…