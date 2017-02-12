We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 9pm - 10pm
Channel 5
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
Channel 5 +1
Thursday,
10pm - 11pm
My5
Sunday,
10pm - 11pm
My5
Monday,
3:10am - 4am
Channel 5
Monday,
4:10am - 5am
Channel 5 +1
Tue 14 Feb,
2am - 3am
My5
HD
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
“Secret” in the title of a TV programme is so often frustratingly inappropriate. But it’s a fair enough description here because we see things a National Trust membership doesn’t give access to.
Alan Titchmarsh is peering under floorboards and squeezing down hidden corridors in Knole House, Kent, where an ambitious £20 million restoration project is under way. While that happens, priceless artefacts are safely stored for experts to “listen to the wood” of certain items. Yes, really.
Meanwhile Anneka Rice discovers five-houses-within-a-house at Croome Court, Shropshire, Joan Bakewell is rightly impressed by the painstaking restoration of a painting and Miriam O’Reilly finds dinosaur prints in Dorset.
Summary
The presenter reveals treasures hidden throughout the National Trust, starting with Knole in Kent, once one of the most sought after palaces in the country. Plus, Joan Bakewell follows some of the priceless paintings from Knole to a leading art conservation studio, and Miriam O'Reilly examines one of the largest collections of dinosaur tracks ever found in the UK.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alan Titchmarsh
Contributor
Joan Bakewell
Contributor
Miriam O'Reilly
Director
Chris Parkin
Director
Jamie Hammick
Director
Matt Cottingham
Executive Producer
Fintan Maguire
Producer
Jamie Hammick
Producer
Matt Cottingham
Series Producer
Chris Parkin
see more
Education
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Rustie Lee is still unwell four months after picking up mystery illness while filming The Real Marigold Hotel
2h ago
EastEnders: Jack's shock request stuns Billy and Jay
2h ago
EastEnders: Michelle gets a Valentine's card - but who could be her mystery admirer?
2h ago
Freeview film of the day: 22 Jump Street
2h ago