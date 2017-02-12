We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh

E1 of 6
Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 1

Today 9pm - 10pm Channel 5
Today, 10pm - 11pm Channel 5 +1
Thursday, 10pm - 11pm My5
Sunday, 10pm - 11pm My5
Monday, 3:10am - 4am Channel 5
Monday, 4:10am - 5am Channel 5 +1
Tue 14 Feb, 2am - 3am My5
Review

“Secret” in the title of a TV programme is so often frustratingly inappropriate. But it’s a fair enough description here because we see things a National Trust membership doesn’t give access to.

Alan Titchmarsh is peering under floorboards and squeezing down hidden corridors in Knole House, Kent, where an ambitious £20 million restoration project is under way. While that happens, priceless artefacts are safely stored for experts to “listen to the wood” of certain items. Yes, really.

Meanwhile Anneka Rice discovers five-houses-within-a-house at Croome Court, Shropshire, Joan Bakewell is rightly impressed by the painstaking restoration of a painting and Miriam O’Reilly finds dinosaur prints in Dorset.

Summary

The presenter reveals treasures hidden throughout the National Trust, starting with Knole in Kent, once one of the most sought after palaces in the country. Plus, Joan Bakewell follows some of the priceless paintings from Knole to a leading art conservation studio, and Miriam O'Reilly examines one of the largest collections of dinosaur tracks ever found in the UK.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh
Contributor Joan Bakewell
Contributor Miriam O'Reilly
Director Chris Parkin
Director Jamie Hammick
Director Matt Cottingham
Executive Producer Fintan Maguire
Producer Jamie Hammick
Producer Matt Cottingham
Series Producer Chris Parkin
Education Documentary

