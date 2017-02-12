Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh

Review

by Jane Rackham

“Secret” in the title of a TV programme is so often frustratingly inappropriate. But it’s a fair enough description here because we see things a National Trust membership doesn’t give access to.



Alan Titchmarsh is peering under floorboards and squeezing down hidden corridors in Knole House, Kent, where an ambitious £20 million restoration project is under way. While that happens, priceless artefacts are safely stored for experts to “listen to the wood” of certain items. Yes, really.



Meanwhile Anneka Rice discovers five-houses-within-a-house at Croome Court, Shropshire, Joan Bakewell is rightly impressed by the painstaking restoration of a painting and Miriam O’Reilly finds dinosaur prints in Dorset.



