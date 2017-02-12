Back in Time for Dinner

Review

by Jane Rackham

Parties, nightclubs, cocktails, the Charleston and all that jazz: the Robshaws have arrived in the Roaring Twenties and – Rochelle aside – they’re loving it. “Why would you want to spend the afternoon doing this [cooking dinner] when there’s a drinks cabinet in the other room?” she grumbles as she wrestles with a recalcitrant roly-poly. I can’t decide whether Rochelle’s lack of domesticity adds to the entertainment or is simply annoying. Surely she knew cooking would be involved when she signed up?



The rest of the family are very happy, though, as they loosen their stays and indulge in behaviour that was completely unthinkable in the Edwardian era.



