Back in Time for Dinner
E3 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S5-E3 Further Back in Time for Dinner: Episode 3 - 1920s
Today 8pm - 9pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Friday,
11:05pm - 12:05am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Parties, nightclubs, cocktails, the Charleston and all that jazz: the Robshaws have arrived in the Roaring Twenties and – Rochelle aside – they’re loving it. “Why would you want to spend the afternoon doing this [cooking dinner] when there’s a drinks cabinet in the other room?” she grumbles as she wrestles with a recalcitrant roly-poly. I can’t decide whether Rochelle’s lack of domesticity adds to the entertainment or is simply annoying. Surely she knew cooking would be involved when she signed up?
The rest of the family are very happy, though, as they loosen their stays and indulge in behaviour that was completely unthinkable in the Edwardian era.
Summary
The Robshaw family enter the 1920s, sampling their first taste of the racy reputation of the decade as they host a jazz-age party fuelled by a menu of 14 different cocktails. The period has something new for everyone, with sweet treats for Fred, spicy food for Brandon in a 1920s curry house and the kicks and tricks of the Charleston for Miranda and Ros with former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Giles Coren
Presenter
Polly Russell
Contributor
Brandon Robshaw
Contributor
Rochelle Robshaw
Contributor
Miranda Robshaw
Contributor
Rosalind Robshaw
Contributor
Fred Robshaw
Contributor
Leah Wood
Contributor
Ola Jordan
Contributor
James Jordan
Director
Rosie O'Connor
Editor
David Richards
Executive Producer
Emma Hindley
Executive Producer
Emily Shields
Producer
Rosie O'Connor
Series Producer
Nancy Bornat
Education
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
