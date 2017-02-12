We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean
E2 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 2
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
See Repeats
Today,
11:25pm - 12:25am
BBC Two Scotland
Tue 14 Feb,
12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two (not Wales)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Finding metaphors for the stew of cultures and influences that is Sicily isn’t hard. There’s the Palatine chapel with its Norman architecture, Italian marble, Byzantine mosaics and Islamic wood-carving. At the other end of the spectrum is Modica chocolate, mixing chocolate, sugar and spices imported from all around the globe.
As well as skipping through centuries of Sicilian history (including visits to the eerie Capuchin catacomb with its perfectly preserved corpse of a two-year-old girl, the underground irrigation system and a traditional puppet show), Michael Scott learns how Sicily is dealing with the current migrant crisis – by welcoming them with open arms.
Summary
Michael Scott concludes his history of Sicily, telling the story of how the Christian Byzantine Empire was swept aside by a Muslim Arab invasion from North Africa. The island was transformed by new trade networks and agricultural techniques, and in the 19th century was unified with Italy - but the greatest threat to their prosperity then came from within and the rise of the Mafia.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Scott
Executive Producer
Aaqil Ahmed
Producer
Martin Kemp
Education
History
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Rustie Lee is still unwell four months after picking up mystery illness while filming The Real Marigold Hotel
2h ago
EastEnders: Jack's shock request stuns Billy and Jay
2h ago
EastEnders: Michelle gets a Valentine's card - but who could be her mystery admirer?
2h ago
Freeview film of the day: 22 Jump Street
2h ago