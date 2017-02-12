We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean

E2 of 2
Series 1-Episode 2
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 2

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two (not Scotland)
Today, 11:25pm - 12:25am BBC Two Scotland
Tue 14 Feb, 12:15am - 1:15am BBC Two (not Wales)
Review

Finding metaphors for the stew of cultures and influences that is Sicily isn’t hard. There’s the Palatine chapel with its Norman architecture, Italian marble, Byzantine mosaics and Islamic wood-carving. At the other end of the spectrum is Modica chocolate, mixing chocolate, sugar and spices imported from all around the globe.

As well as skipping through centuries of Sicilian history (including visits to the eerie Capuchin catacomb with its perfectly preserved corpse of a two-year-old girl, the underground irrigation system and a traditional puppet show), Michael Scott learns how Sicily is dealing with the current migrant crisis – by welcoming them with open arms.

Summary

Michael Scott concludes his history of Sicily, telling the story of how the Christian Byzantine Empire was swept aside by a Muslim Arab invasion from North Africa. The island was transformed by new trade networks and agricultural techniques, and in the 19th century was unified with Italy - but the greatest threat to their prosperity then came from within and the rise of the Mafia.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Michael Scott
Executive Producer Aaqil Ahmed
Producer Martin Kemp
Education History

