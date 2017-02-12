Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean

Review

by Jane Rackham

Finding metaphors for the stew of cultures and influences that is Sicily isn’t hard. There’s the Palatine chapel with its Norman architecture, Italian marble, Byzantine mosaics and Islamic wood-carving. At the other end of the spectrum is Modica chocolate, mixing chocolate, sugar and spices imported from all around the globe.



As well as skipping through centuries of Sicilian history (including visits to the eerie Capuchin catacomb with its perfectly preserved corpse of a two-year-old girl, the underground irrigation system and a traditional puppet show), Michael Scott learns how Sicily is dealing with the current migrant crisis – by welcoming them with open arms.



