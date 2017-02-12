Tales from the Coast with Robson Green

Review

by Gill Crawford

Oh, Robson, Robson. Please promise me you’ll never try to resurrect your pop career. Singing along in the car is one thing, but his serenade to two birdwatchers on the small island of Skokholm off the Pembrokeshire coast is an aural assault I won’t forget in a hurry. On the other hand, his imitation of the squawk of a Manx shearwater gets a much better reaction from its intended audience.



There are other pleasures as he scoots around the county, struggling to master the odd art of coracle steering or jumping off an eight-metre cliff into a slate lagoon. And there’s a lovely reunion with an old chum: it’s the “Romy and Rob” show, as he tries a spot of kayaking with Jerome Flynn. No singing here, thankfully.



