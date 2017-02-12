We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tales from the Coast with Robson Green
E2 of 4
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 2
Today 8pm - 9pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today,
9pm - 10pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
Gill Crawford
Oh, Robson, Robson. Please promise me you’ll never try to resurrect your pop career. Singing along in the car is one thing, but his serenade to two birdwatchers on the small island of Skokholm off the Pembrokeshire coast is an aural assault I won’t forget in a hurry. On the other hand, his imitation of the squawk of a Manx shearwater gets a much better reaction from its intended audience.
There are other pleasures as he scoots around the county, struggling to master the odd art of coracle steering or jumping off an eight-metre cliff into a slate lagoon. And there’s a lovely reunion with an old chum: it’s the “Romy and Rob” show, as he tries a spot of kayaking with Jerome Flynn. No singing here, thankfully.
Summary
The presenter explores the hidden coves and remote islands of Pembrokeshire in South-West Wales. He meets up with former Soldier Soldier co-star and singing partner Jerome Flynn - who is now living on the Pembrokeshire coast. They go sea kayaking around Ramsey Island and Robson attempts to navigate some of the most dangerous tidal rapids off British shores. On Skokholm Island, he also spends 24 hours living and working with its only human inhabitants - wildlife wardens Giselle Eagle and Richard Brown.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Robson Green
Contributor
Jerome Flynn
Director
Stuart Ramsay
Executive Producer
Mark Robinson
Producer
Stuart Ramsay
