The Moorside
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Summary
Part one of two. Drama examining the disappearance of nine-year-old Shannon Matthews from the Moorside Estate in Dewsbury. Emotional public appeals for information from her mother Karen Matthews amount to nothing, and the community, led by Julie Bushby, stand by her and make extraordinary efforts of their own to find Shannon. Despite the support, doubts are beginning to creep in for some regarding Karen's behaviour, and friend and neighbour Natalie Brown struggles with her conscience as she becomes convinced that Karen knows more than she is revealing. Sheridan Smith, Sian Brooke and Gemma Whelan star.
Cast & Crew
Julie Bushby
Sheridan Smith
DC Christine Freeman
Siobhan Finneran
Karen Matthews
Gemma Whelan
Natalie Brown
Sian Brooke
'Scouse' Pete Brown
John Dagleish
PC Steve 'Kinchie' Kinchin
Dean Andrews
DC Alex Grummit
Steve Oram
Anne
Gail Kemp
Peter Bushby
William Hunt
Tiffany Bushby
Cody Ryan
Sheryl
Sally Carr
Petra Jamieson
Faye McKeever
Craig Meehan
Tom Hanson
Debbie
Erin Shanagher
Amanda Hyett
Charlotte Mills
Neil Hyett
Darren Connolly
Alice Meehan
Cathy Breeze
Inspector Ian Gayles
David Zezulka
Batley Searcher
David Peel
Stacey Bushby
Kirsty Armstrong
Callie Brown
Macy Shackleton
Ian
Martin Savage
Local Resident
Steve Garti
Rev Kathy Robertson
Rebecca Manley
DS Paul Brennan
Paul Opacic
Director
Paul Whittington
Producer
Ken Horn
Writer
Neil McKay
see more
Drama
