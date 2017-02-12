We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Moorside

Series 1-Episode 1
Series 1-Episode 1

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC One
Part one of two. Drama examining the disappearance of nine-year-old Shannon Matthews from the Moorside Estate in Dewsbury. Emotional public appeals for information from her mother Karen Matthews amount to nothing, and the community, led by Julie Bushby, stand by her and make extraordinary efforts of their own to find Shannon. Despite the support, doubts are beginning to creep in for some regarding Karen's behaviour, and friend and neighbour Natalie Brown struggles with her conscience as she becomes convinced that Karen knows more than she is revealing. Sheridan Smith, Sian Brooke and Gemma Whelan star.

Julie Bushby Sheridan Smith
DC Christine Freeman Siobhan Finneran
Karen Matthews Gemma Whelan
Natalie Brown Sian Brooke
'Scouse' Pete Brown John Dagleish
PC Steve 'Kinchie' Kinchin Dean Andrews
DC Alex Grummit Steve Oram
Anne Gail Kemp
Peter Bushby William Hunt
Tiffany Bushby Cody Ryan
Sheryl Sally Carr
Petra Jamieson Faye McKeever
Craig Meehan Tom Hanson
Debbie Erin Shanagher
Amanda Hyett Charlotte Mills
Neil Hyett Darren Connolly
Alice Meehan Cathy Breeze
Inspector Ian Gayles David Zezulka
Batley Searcher David Peel
Stacey Bushby Kirsty Armstrong
Callie Brown Macy Shackleton
Ian Martin Savage
Local Resident Steve Garti
Rev Kathy Robertson Rebecca Manley
DS Paul Brennan Paul Opacic
Director Paul Whittington
Producer Ken Horn
Writer Neil McKay
