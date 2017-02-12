Summary

Part one of two. Drama examining the disappearance of nine-year-old Shannon Matthews from the Moorside Estate in Dewsbury. Emotional public appeals for information from her mother Karen Matthews amount to nothing, and the community, led by Julie Bushby, stand by her and make extraordinary efforts of their own to find Shannon. Despite the support, doubts are beginning to creep in for some regarding Karen's behaviour, and friend and neighbour Natalie Brown struggles with her conscience as she becomes convinced that Karen knows more than she is revealing. Sheridan Smith, Sian Brooke and Gemma Whelan star.