S16-E5 Timeshift - Flights of Fancy: Pigeons and the British
Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Four
Tomorrow, 3am - 4am BBC Four
Review

Miles Jupp playfully narrates a clip-driven history of British males and their love for pigeons. Once it was discovered that these birds had a phenomenal sense of direction and could be trained to return home from miles away, this power was immediately put to great use: offering men a chance to spend hours away from their wives, tinkering in a shed or just staring into space. This is a celebration of musty, plumage-fondling eccentrics, spiced up with entertaining detours into wartime communications, genetic manipulation and poop-slathered monuments.

It ends by wistfully pondering the baffling mystery that is the decline of pigeon-fancying among young men in the 21st century: what do video games and football have that a filthy, time-consuming pastime with nebulous rewards doesn’t?

Summary

Cameras venture inside places of sporting achievement, scientific endeavour and male obsession - the lofts of pigeon fanciers - to tell the story of a remarkable bird. As racer, messenger and even beauty pageant contestant, the humble pigeon has been a steadfast part of British life for centuries.
History Documentary

