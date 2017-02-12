We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Timeshift
E5 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
S16-E5 Timeshift - Flights of Fancy: Pigeons and the British
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
3am - 4am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Jack Seale
Miles Jupp playfully narrates a clip-driven history of British males and their love for pigeons. Once it was discovered that these birds had a phenomenal sense of direction and could be trained to return home from miles away, this power was immediately put to great use: offering men a chance to spend hours away from their wives, tinkering in a shed or just staring into space. This is a celebration of musty, plumage-fondling eccentrics, spiced up with entertaining detours into wartime communications, genetic manipulation and poop-slathered monuments.
It ends by wistfully pondering the baffling mystery that is the decline of pigeon-fancying among young men in the 21st century: what do video games and football have that a filthy, time-consuming pastime with nebulous rewards doesn’t?
Summary
Cameras venture inside places of sporting achievement, scientific endeavour and male obsession - the lofts of pigeon fanciers - to tell the story of a remarkable bird. As racer, messenger and even beauty pageant contestant, the humble pigeon has been a steadfast part of British life for centuries.
History
Documentary
