Dragons' Den

E13 of 16
Series 14-Episode 13

Series 14-Episode 13

Dragons’ Den does the business for BBC2. Competing with heavyweights like Endeavour and Antiques Roadshow, it still gets well over two million viewers. Those are the kind of numbers the last series of Top Gear managed in the same Sunday-night slot – with a tyre-scorchingly larger production budget.

Dragons’ Den is just five people in chairs, but for a programme about cash flow and profit margins, it gets surprisingly emotional – and involving. Why? Because so many of the entrepreneurs seem like good people whom we’d like to see succeed. Tonight they include a laid-back inventor from Yorkshire, an over-optimistic language teacher from Durham and a likeable soup-maker from Somerset. Good luck to them…

The panel assess the profit-making potential of a plan for teaching children languages, a security gadget for patio doors, a device for the hard of hearing and a range of soup. Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins are less than impressed with one team's business plans, while an entrepreneur is overcome with emotion and another cannot bear to face the Dragons at all, sending his business partner in alone.

Presenter Evan Davis
Deborah Meaden
Peter Jones
Touker Suleyman
Sarah Willingham
Nick Jenkins
Executive Producer Ceri Aston
Series Editor Darrell Olsen
Education

