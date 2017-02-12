Review

by David Butcher

Dragons’ Den does the business for BBC2. Competing with heavyweights like Endeavour and Antiques Roadshow, it still gets well over two million viewers. Those are the kind of numbers the last series of Top Gear managed in the same Sunday-night slot – with a tyre-scorchingly larger production budget.



Dragons’ Den is just five people in chairs, but for a programme about cash flow and profit margins, it gets surprisingly emotional – and involving. Why? Because so many of the entrepreneurs seem like good people whom we’d like to see succeed. Tonight they include a laid-back inventor from Yorkshire, an over-optimistic language teacher from Durham and a likeable soup-maker from Somerset. Good luck to them…



