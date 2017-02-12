We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Dragons' Den
E13 of 16
About
Episode Guide
Series 14-Episode 13
Review
by
David Butcher
Dragons’ Den does the business for BBC2. Competing with heavyweights like Endeavour and Antiques Roadshow, it still gets well over two million viewers. Those are the kind of numbers the last series of Top Gear managed in the same Sunday-night slot – with a tyre-scorchingly larger production budget.
Dragons’ Den is just five people in chairs, but for a programme about cash flow and profit margins, it gets surprisingly emotional – and involving. Why? Because so many of the entrepreneurs seem like good people whom we’d like to see succeed. Tonight they include a laid-back inventor from Yorkshire, an over-optimistic language teacher from Durham and a likeable soup-maker from Somerset. Good luck to them…
Summary
The panel assess the profit-making potential of a plan for teaching children languages, a security gadget for patio doors, a device for the hard of hearing and a range of soup. Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins are less than impressed with one team's business plans, while an entrepreneur is overcome with emotion and another cannot bear to face the Dragons at all, sending his business partner in alone.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Evan Davis
Deborah Meaden
Peter Jones
Touker Suleyman
Sarah Willingham
Nick Jenkins
Executive Producer
Ceri Aston
Series Editor
Darrell Olsen
Education
Where are the Dragons' Den success stories now?
28 Feb
CBBC is making a kids version of Dragons' Den
13 Jan
Who is Duncan Bannatyne? I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 profile
26 Nov
Only Connect defeats The Jonathan Ross Show to become Radio Times Entertainment Show Champion
24 Nov