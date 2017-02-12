The Art of France

Review

by Gill Crawford

From David’s overblown classical exhortations of the 1780s to Courbet’s provocative nudes of the 1860s, there probably aren’t many paintings in this second part of Andrew Graham-Dixon’s survey of French art that you’d want to take home yourself. For a start, most of them are the size of a small house. And even the presenter seems unconvinced, describing Delacroix’s frenzied Death of Sardanapalus as “repugnant”.



But this is a story of the art of ideas: painters in the service of the state, helped by the likes of Baudelaire, gradually warming to the theme that to be truly revolutionary they actually had to look much closer to home. It’s thrilling, if, like the Terror, not particularly enjoyable.



