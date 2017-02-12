We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Art of France

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S1-E2 There Will Be Blood
Repeat

S1-E2 There Will Be Blood

Today 2:55am - 3:55am BBC Four
SUB WIDE AD SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

From David’s overblown classical exhortations of the 1780s to Courbet’s provocative nudes of the 1860s, there probably aren’t many paintings in this second part of Andrew Graham-Dixon’s survey of French art that you’d want to take home yourself. For a start, most of them are the size of a small house. And even the presenter seems unconvinced, describing Delacroix’s frenzied Death of Sardanapalus as “repugnant”.

But this is a story of the art of ideas: painters in the service of the state, helped by the likes of Baudelaire, gradually warming to the theme that to be truly revolutionary they actually had to look much closer to home. It’s thrilling, if, like the Terror, not particularly enjoyable.

Summary

Andrew Graham-Dixon explores how art in France took a dramatic turn after the Revolution ushered in a bold new world of artists including Jacques-Louis David and Theodore Gericault.

Cast & Crew

Actor Andrew Graham-Dixon
Executive Producer Basil Comely
Series Producer Silvia Sacco
Documentary Arts

Have Your Say What did you think of There Will Be Blood?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Rustie Lee is still unwell four months after picking up mystery illness while filming The Real Marigold Hotel 2h ago
EastEnders: Jack's shock request stuns Billy and Jay 2h ago
EastEnders: Michelle gets a Valentine's card - but who could be her mystery admirer? 2h ago
Freeview film of the day: 22 Jump Street 2h ago