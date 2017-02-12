We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Art of France
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S1-E2 There Will Be Blood
Today 2:55am - 3:55am
BBC Four
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Gill Crawford
From David’s overblown classical exhortations of the 1780s to Courbet’s provocative nudes of the 1860s, there probably aren’t many paintings in this second part of Andrew Graham-Dixon’s survey of French art that you’d want to take home yourself. For a start, most of them are the size of a small house. And even the presenter seems unconvinced, describing Delacroix’s frenzied Death of Sardanapalus as “repugnant”.
But this is a story of the art of ideas: painters in the service of the state, helped by the likes of Baudelaire, gradually warming to the theme that to be truly revolutionary they actually had to look much closer to home. It’s thrilling, if, like the Terror, not particularly enjoyable.
Summary
Andrew Graham-Dixon explores how art in France took a dramatic turn after the Revolution ushered in a bold new world of artists including Jacques-Louis David and Theodore Gericault.
Cast & Crew
Actor
Andrew Graham-Dixon
Executive Producer
Basil Comely
Series Producer
Silvia Sacco
Documentary
Arts
Have Your Say
What did you think of
There Will Be Blood
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Rustie Lee is still unwell four months after picking up mystery illness while filming The Real Marigold Hotel
2h ago
EastEnders: Jack's shock request stuns Billy and Jay
2h ago
EastEnders: Michelle gets a Valentine's card - but who could be her mystery admirer?
2h ago
Freeview film of the day: 22 Jump Street
2h ago