Food: Truth or Scare
E1 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 1
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The BBC’s early-morning consumer slot turns its attention from holiday rip-offs to a second series of food reports. Chris Bavin (also seen with Gregg Wallace on Eat Well for Less) joins veteran consumer champion Gloria Hunniford to make sense of confusing advice about healthy eating and to examine the facts behind some pseudo-scientific claims.
In this episode they are looking at the benefits – or otherwise – of oily fish, while in the next they check out the effects of alcohol on the brain (so early in the morning?) and compare two diets, both of which are said to be the world’s healthiest. All bound to go down well with your breakfast.
Summary
New series. Chris Bavin and Gloria Hunniford return to make sense of confusing advice about which foods are healthy or harmful, beginning by looking at claims about oily fish.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Bavin
Presenter
Gloria Hunniford
Executive Producer
Rob Unsworth
Education
Full Episode Guide
