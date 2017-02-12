Inside Dior

Review

by Gill Crawford

If you ever wanted to see the perfect definition of Oscar Wilde’s “nothing succeeds like excess”, you’ve come to the right place. Wow at the unbelievably opulent dinner given to Dior’s nipped-and-tucked haute couture clients on the stage of the theatre at Versailles. Gasp at the gorgeous “new look” and H-line frocks enjoyed by the likes of Princess Margaret in the late 1940s and 50s. Marvel at the ability of Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid to dutifully trot out the company line, while looking absolutely flawless.



And while Michael Waldman’s two-part film might not be as revealing about the fashion business as last year’s Absolutely Fashion (there’s too much money at stake), there are still some great characters. Like models who laugh or read Márquez, or haute couture dressmaker Flo, who scoffs in suitably French fashion at the idea of wearing the creations she’s made, and drops football references freely.