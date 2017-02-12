We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Inside Dior
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 1
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Gill Crawford
If you ever wanted to see the perfect definition of Oscar Wilde’s “nothing succeeds like excess”, you’ve come to the right place. Wow at the unbelievably opulent dinner given to Dior’s nipped-and-tucked haute couture clients on the stage of the theatre at Versailles. Gasp at the gorgeous “new look” and H-line frocks enjoyed by the likes of Princess Margaret in the late 1940s and 50s. Marvel at the ability of Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid to dutifully trot out the company line, while looking absolutely flawless.
And while Michael Waldman’s two-part film might not be as revealing about the fashion business as last year’s Absolutely Fashion (there’s too much money at stake), there are still some great characters. Like models who laugh or read Márquez, or haute couture dressmaker Flo, who scoffs in suitably French fashion at the idea of wearing the creations she’s made, and drops football references freely.
Summary
Two-part documentary going behind the scenes of the fashion house, beginning with an opulent party at the reopening of Christian Dior's restored summer mansion.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Sue Summers
Series Director
Michael Waldman
Series Producer
Lorraine McKechnie
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Inside Dior
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all
3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours
3h ago
EastEnders: Denise and Keegan in fierce showdown
3h ago
Taboo episode six review: the body count piles up as Tom Hardy faces his demons
11 Feb