Inside Dior

E1 of 2
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 1

Series 1-Episode 1

Review

If you ever wanted to see the perfect definition of Oscar Wilde’s “nothing succeeds like excess”, you’ve come to the right place. Wow at the unbelievably opulent dinner given to Dior’s nipped-and-tucked haute couture clients on the stage of the theatre at Versailles. Gasp at the gorgeous “new look” and H-line frocks enjoyed by the likes of Princess Margaret in the late 1940s and 50s. Marvel at the ability of Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid to dutifully trot out the company line, while looking absolutely flawless.

And while Michael Waldman’s two-part film might not be as revealing about the fashion business as last year’s Absolutely Fashion (there’s too much money at stake), there are still some great characters. Like models who laugh or read Márquez, or haute couture dressmaker Flo, who scoffs in suitably French fashion at the idea of wearing the creations she’s made, and drops football references freely.

Summary

Two-part documentary going behind the scenes of the fashion house, beginning with an opulent party at the reopening of Christian Dior's restored summer mansion.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Sue Summers
Series Director Michael Waldman
Series Producer Lorraine McKechnie
Documentary

