Four Rooms with Sarah Beeny

E1
Series 10-Episode 1

Series 10-Episode 1

Are the people bringing their treasured items into the Four Rooms getting greedier? Several of them in this edition stride in confidently expecting to get thousands of pounds from the dealers and yet frequently slink out after getting offers that are disappointingly nowhere near that amount.

In this edition they see a Chinese pagoda cabinet, Versace clothing and a Warhol poster as well as some unusual jewellery with a lovely, if slightly sad, story about its provenance that Raj Bisram says makes what is essentially a valueless item priceless. Equally heart-warming is the owner’s announcement that any profits she makes will be donated to charity. So maybe money isn’t everything.

Dealers Celia Sawyer, Raj Bisram, Alex Proud and David Sonnenthal go head to head to purchase the public's prized possessions with their own personal fortunes. This time, the four compete against each other to purchase a rare book that contains unique Damien Hirst doodles, an antique Chinese cabinet, pieces of vintage Versace clothing and a collection of Andy Warhol pop art. Later, the dealers find themselves captivated by the story behind pieces of wartime jewellery.

Presenter Sarah Beeny
Contributor Celia Sawyer
Contributor Raj Bisram
Contributor Alex Proud
Contributor David Sonnenthal
Executive Producer John Comerford
Series Director Titus Ogilvy
Series Producer Eleanor Brocklehurst
