Four Rooms with Sarah Beeny

Review

by Jane Rackham

Are the people bringing their treasured items into the Four Rooms getting greedier? Several of them in this edition stride in confidently expecting to get thousands of pounds from the dealers and yet frequently slink out after getting offers that are disappointingly nowhere near that amount.



In this edition they see a Chinese pagoda cabinet, Versace clothing and a Warhol poster as well as some unusual jewellery with a lovely, if slightly sad, story about its provenance that Raj Bisram says makes what is essentially a valueless item priceless. Equally heart-warming is the owner’s announcement that any profits she makes will be donated to charity. So maybe money isn’t everything.



