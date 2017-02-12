We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S2-E6 Steve

Smart, funny people get together in a studio and chuck silly ideas around. That’s all you really need from a panel game and Insert Name Here has the formula running through it like a stick of silly rock.

How silly? Well, historian Kate Williams tells us about the Great Eel Riot of 1886, an Amsterdam upheaval set off by the bizarre sport of eel pulling – a tug of war using an eel for rope. This really happened – Williams regularly chips in with these sorts of historical curiosities and her quirky scholarship keeps the show grounded, while the likes of Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe joust for points. But this is the last of the run: let’s hope BBC2 inserts another series soon.

Summary

Historian Kate Williams and comedians Lucy Porter, Chris Addison and Al Porter join host Sue Perkins and captains Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe on the comedy panel show. In this edition, the two sides answer questions about famous people past and present who share the name Steve, with the winners earning the right to pick the greatest bearer of the moniker - prompting comic banter, funny facts and unusual stats as the teams vie to outdo each other. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Host Sue Perkins
Team Captain Richard Osman
Team Captain Josh Widdicombe
Panellist Lucy Porter
Panellist Chris Addison
Panellist Al Porter
Panellist Kate Williams
Executive Producer Paul McGettigan
Executive Producer Michael Mannes
Executive Producer Paul Powell
Producer Breid McLoone
Entertainment Comedy History

