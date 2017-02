Review

by David Butcher

Smart, funny people get together in a studio and chuck silly ideas around. That’s all you really need from a panel game and Insert Name Here has the formula running through it like a stick of silly rock.How silly? Well, historian Kate Williams tells us about the Great Eel Riot of 1886, an Amsterdam upheaval set off by the bizarre sport of eel pulling – a tug of war using an eel for rope. This really happened – Williams regularly chips in with these sorts of historical curiosities and her quirky scholarship keeps the show grounded, while the likes of Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe joust for points. But this is the last of the run: let’s hope BBC2 inserts another series soon.