Insert Name Here
E6 of 6
About
Episode Guide
S2-E6 Steve
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
Smart, funny people get together in a studio and chuck silly ideas around. That’s all you really need from a panel game and
Insert Name Here
has the formula running through it like a stick of silly rock.
How silly? Well, historian Kate Williams tells us about the Great Eel Riot of 1886, an Amsterdam upheaval set off by the bizarre sport of eel pulling – a tug of war using an eel for rope. This really happened – Williams regularly chips in with these sorts of historical curiosities and her quirky scholarship keeps the show grounded, while the likes of Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe joust for points. But this is the last of the run: let’s hope BBC2 inserts another series soon.
Summary
Historian Kate Williams and comedians Lucy Porter, Chris Addison and Al Porter join host Sue Perkins and captains Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe on the comedy panel show. In this edition, the two sides answer questions about famous people past and present who share the name Steve, with the winners earning the right to pick the greatest bearer of the moniker - prompting comic banter, funny facts and unusual stats as the teams vie to outdo each other. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Host
Sue Perkins
Team Captain
Richard Osman
Team Captain
Josh Widdicombe
Panellist
Lucy Porter
Panellist
Chris Addison
Panellist
Al Porter
Panellist
Kate Williams
Executive Producer
Paul McGettigan
Executive Producer
Michael Mannes
Executive Producer
Paul Powell
Producer
Breid McLoone
Entertainment
Comedy
History
Full Episode Guide
Sue Perkins’ new panel show is all about names — so how does she feel about her fellow...
The presenter of new BBC2 show Insert Name Here would like to be known as Sue the Scruffy, and hopes Taylor Swift might have son named Gary...
