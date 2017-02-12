Insert Name Here

Summary

Historian Kate Williams and comedians Lucy Porter, Chris Addison and Al Porter join host Sue Perkins and captains Richard Osman and Josh Widdicombe on the comedy panel show. In this edition, the two sides answer questions about famous people past and present who share the name Steve, with the winners earning the right to pick the greatest bearer of the moniker - prompting comic banter, funny facts and unusual stats as the teams vie to outdo each other. Last in the series.