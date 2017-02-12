Confessions of the Paparazzi

Review

by Alison Graham

George Bamby has an unshakeable faith in the rightness of what he does for a living, taking sneak-shots of celebrities. “They don’t know how lucky they are, having someone of my talent on set,” he grins as he skulks around the byways of north Cornwall, dodging security guards as he hunts Aidan Turner during Poldark filming.



Bamby is toweringly shameless, but it’s hard to dislike him, even as he tries to get photos of women without make up (Dawn French is a special target). “These [celebrity] mags want pictures of celebrities at their worst,” he chuckles.



He also dreams up their context, tipping off newsdesks with fake tales: “I put stories together and I manipulate the situation.”



