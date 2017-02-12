We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Alison Graham
Plucky Emma Garland rounds on Joe O’Hara, the American reporter who’s always hanging about: “Anyone would think you’re incapable of finding a lead outside these walls.” It’s a fair point. Like the journalist in Mr Selfridge, O’Hara never strays far in his hunt for news. He wants to tag along with Emma, who’s joined the Women’s Voluntary Service, as she helps stricken souls after air raids.
The Halcyon
is good at invoking a spirit of camaraderie mixed with gut-wrenching fear as the bombs rain on London and various characters try to find comfort with one another in moments that could be their last.
And happily it has a much-needed villain. You can probably guess who.
Summary
Life at the hotel continues as the Blitz rages. Emma finds Joe waiting for her at the staff entrance, remarkably curious about her work for the WVS, while Toby is worried sick after hearing a bomb fell on a shelter in Adil's neighbourhood of Paddington and killed everyone inside. Billy visits the kitchens and tells Dora that he has a job for her, while Lucian offers Lady Hamilton emotional support and Betsey and Sonny have a major altercation. Drama, starring Olivia Williams and Steven Mackintosh.
Cast & Crew
Lady Hamilton
Olivia Williams
Richard Garland
Steven Mackintosh
Lillian
Annabelle Apsion
Feldman
Mark Benton
Freddie Hamilton
Jamie Blackley
Toby Hamilton
Edward Bluemel
Skinner
Nick Brimble
Wilfred
Michael Carter
Kate Loughlin
Lauren Coe
Emma Garland
Hermione Corfield
Sonny Sullivan
Sope Dirisu
Lucian D'Abberville
Charles Edwards
Robbie
Gordon Kennedy
Adil Joshi
Akshay Kumar
Billy Taylor
Ewan Mitchell
Max Klein
Nico Rogner
Joe OHara
Matt Ryan
Betsey Day
Kara Tointon
Peggy Taylor
Liz White
Dora
Bella Padden
Evelyn
Sophie Stanton
Ruth
Kirsty J Curtis
Fireman
Mark Carter
Director
Justin Hardy
Executive Producer
Sharon Hughff
Executive Producer
Jack Lothian
Executive Producer
Andy Harries
Producer
Chris Croucher
Writer
Sarah Dollard
Drama
Different drama, same fate: how Billy's death in The Halcyon echoes the plot of Downton...
Remember William Mason, Downton's second footman who perished in the First World War?
Kara Tointon reveals "nerve-wracking" nude scene in new ITV drama The Halcyon
Is The Halcyon the new Downton Abbey?
Was The Halcyon's Joe O'Hara a real person? Meet US war reporter Edward R Murrow
The Halcyon's refugee storyline is more timely than ever
Eleanor Bley Griffiths
Recap |
The Halcyon ep 3: an evil guest, a troubled chef and a missing gun
Sexual and racial diversity take centre stage in ITV's 1940s drama The Halcyon
What time is The Halcyon on TV?
