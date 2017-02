Review

by Alison Graham

Plucky Emma Garland rounds on Joe O’Hara, the American reporter who’s always hanging about: “Anyone would think you’re incapable of finding a lead outside these walls.” It’s a fair point. Like the journalist in Mr Selfridge, O’Hara never strays far in his hunt for news. He wants to tag along with Emma, who’s joined the Women’s Voluntary Service, as she helps stricken souls after air raids. The Halcyon is good at invoking a spirit of camaraderie mixed with gut-wrenching fear as the bombs rain on London and various characters try to find comfort with one another in moments that could be their last.And happily it has a much-needed villain. You can probably guess who.