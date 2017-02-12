The Halcyon

Summary

Life at the hotel continues as the Blitz rages. Emma finds Joe waiting for her at the staff entrance, remarkably curious about her work for the WVS, while Toby is worried sick after hearing a bomb fell on a shelter in Adil's neighbourhood of Paddington and killed everyone inside. Billy visits the kitchens and tells Dora that he has a job for her, while Lucian offers Lady Hamilton emotional support and Betsey and Sonny have a major altercation. Drama, starring Olivia Williams and Steven Mackintosh.