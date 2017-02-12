We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Halcyon

E6 of 8
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 6

Series 1-Episode 6

Plucky Emma Garland rounds on Joe O’Hara, the American reporter who’s always hanging about: “Anyone would think you’re incapable of finding a lead outside these walls.” It’s a fair point. Like the journalist in Mr Selfridge, O’Hara never strays far in his hunt for news. He wants to tag along with Emma, who’s joined the Women’s Voluntary Service, as she helps stricken souls after air raids.

The Halcyon is good at invoking a spirit of camaraderie mixed with gut-wrenching fear as the bombs rain on London and various characters try to find comfort with one another in moments that could be their last.

And happily it has a much-needed villain. You can probably guess who.

Life at the hotel continues as the Blitz rages. Emma finds Joe waiting for her at the staff entrance, remarkably curious about her work for the WVS, while Toby is worried sick after hearing a bomb fell on a shelter in Adil's neighbourhood of Paddington and killed everyone inside. Billy visits the kitchens and tells Dora that he has a job for her, while Lucian offers Lady Hamilton emotional support and Betsey and Sonny have a major altercation. Drama, starring Olivia Williams and Steven Mackintosh.

Lady Hamilton Olivia Williams
Richard Garland Steven Mackintosh
Lillian Annabelle Apsion
Feldman Mark Benton
Freddie Hamilton Jamie Blackley
Toby Hamilton Edward Bluemel
Skinner Nick Brimble
Wilfred Michael Carter
Kate Loughlin Lauren Coe
Emma Garland Hermione Corfield
Sonny Sullivan Sope Dirisu
Lucian D'Abberville Charles Edwards
Robbie Gordon Kennedy
Adil Joshi Akshay Kumar
Billy Taylor Ewan Mitchell
Max Klein Nico Rogner
Joe OHara Matt Ryan
Betsey Day Kara Tointon
Peggy Taylor Liz White
Dora Bella Padden
Evelyn Sophie Stanton
Ruth Kirsty J Curtis
Fireman Mark Carter
Director Justin Hardy
Executive Producer Sharon Hughff
Executive Producer Jack Lothian
Executive Producer Andy Harries
Producer Chris Croucher
Writer Sarah Dollard
Drama

