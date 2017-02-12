Summary

Davina McCall presents the celebrity winter sport show, with contestants Bradley Wiggins, Spencer Matthews, Robbie Fowler, Caprice, Jade Jones, Louis Smith, Kadeena Cox, Lydia Bright, Mark Dolan, Vogue Williams, Jason Robinson, Gareth Thomas, Josie Gibson and Emma Parker Bowles risking life and limb. The first challenge they face is a gruelling parallel slalom down a mountain course, with the losers of each head-to-head race facing the jump to determine which one of them will be eliminated from the contest.