The Jump
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 4-Episode 1
Today 2:35pm - 4:05pm
E4
See Repeats
Today,
3:35pm - 5:05pm
E4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Sarah Doran
For socialite Emma Parker Bowles (yes, Camilla’s niece), TOWIE star Lydia Bright and reality TV addict and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive winner Vogue Williams, throwing yourself down a mountain of a Sunday night on extreme snow sports favourite,
The Jump
, seems an obvious choice. But what on earth could possess sports folk like Sir Bradley Wiggins, Gareth Thomas, Jade Jones and Robbie Fowler to risk life and limb on the notoriously injury-prone Channel 4 series?
Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle famously ended up in a neck brace last year. Lucky thing Sir Bradley’s given up the cycling then, eh?
Summary
Davina McCall presents the celebrity winter sport show, with contestants Bradley Wiggins, Spencer Matthews, Robbie Fowler, Caprice, Jade Jones, Louis Smith, Kadeena Cox, Lydia Bright, Mark Dolan, Vogue Williams, Jason Robinson, Gareth Thomas, Josie Gibson and Emma Parker Bowles risking life and limb. The first challenge they face is a gruelling parallel slalom down a mountain course, with the losers of each head-to-head race facing the jump to determine which one of them will be eliminated from the contest.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Davina McCall
Contestant
Bradley Wiggins
Contestant
Spencer Matthews
Contestant
Robbie Fowler
Contestant
Caprice
Contestant
Jade Jones
Contestant
Louis Smith
Contestant
Kadeena Cox
Contestant
Lydia Bright
Contestant
Mark Dolan
Contestant
Jason Robinson
Contestant
Gareth Thomas
Contestant
Josie Gibson
Contestant
Emma Parker Bowles
Contestant
Amy Willerton
Executive Producer
Melanie Leach
Executive Producer
Andrew Mackenzie
Executive Producer
Caroline Davies
Series Producer
Kim Allinson
Series Producer
Lee Smithurst
Series Producer
Ben Archard
Entertainment
Sport
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Jump
?
