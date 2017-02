Review

by Sarah Doran

For socialite Emma Parker Bowles (yes, Camilla’s niece), TOWIE star Lydia Bright and reality TV addict and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive winner Vogue Williams, throwing yourself down a mountain of a Sunday night on extreme snow sports favourite, The Jump , seems an obvious choice. But what on earth could possess sports folk like Sir Bradley Wiggins, Gareth Thomas, Jade Jones and Robbie Fowler to risk life and limb on the notoriously injury-prone Channel 4 series?Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle famously ended up in a neck brace last year. Lucky thing Sir Bradley’s given up the cycling then, eh?