E1
About Episode Guide
Series 4-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 4-Episode 1

Today 2:35pm - 4:05pm E4
Today, 3:35pm - 5:05pm E4 +1
HD SUB
Review

For socialite Emma Parker Bowles (yes, Camilla’s niece), TOWIE star Lydia Bright and reality TV addict and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive winner Vogue Williams, throwing yourself down a mountain of a Sunday night on extreme snow sports favourite, The Jump, seems an obvious choice. But what on earth could possess sports folk like Sir Bradley Wiggins, Gareth Thomas, Jade Jones and Robbie Fowler to risk life and limb on the notoriously injury-prone Channel 4 series?

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle famously ended up in a neck brace last year. Lucky thing Sir Bradley’s given up the cycling then, eh?

Summary

Davina McCall presents the celebrity winter sport show, with contestants Bradley Wiggins, Spencer Matthews, Robbie Fowler, Caprice, Jade Jones, Louis Smith, Kadeena Cox, Lydia Bright, Mark Dolan, Vogue Williams, Jason Robinson, Gareth Thomas, Josie Gibson and Emma Parker Bowles risking life and limb. The first challenge they face is a gruelling parallel slalom down a mountain course, with the losers of each head-to-head race facing the jump to determine which one of them will be eliminated from the contest.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Davina McCall
Contestant Bradley Wiggins
Contestant Spencer Matthews
Contestant Robbie Fowler
Contestant Caprice
Contestant Jade Jones
Contestant Louis Smith
Contestant Kadeena Cox
Contestant Lydia Bright
Contestant Mark Dolan
Contestant Jason Robinson
Contestant Gareth Thomas
Contestant Josie Gibson
Contestant Emma Parker Bowles
Contestant Amy Willerton
Executive Producer Melanie Leach
Executive Producer Andrew Mackenzie
Executive Producer Caroline Davies
Series Producer Kim Allinson
Series Producer Lee Smithurst
Series Producer Ben Archard
Entertainment Sport

Have Your Say What did you think of The Jump?

Full Episode Guide
reality | The Jump full celebrity line-up revealed

Meet the 14 brave celebrity souls taking part in the latest series of Channel 4's winter sports contest

Who's been injured in The Jump 2017?

Channel 4 denies that Sir Bradley Wiggins is leaving The Jump

Josie Gibson is the first celebrity to leave The Jump 2017

Spencer Matthews denies there are royal restrictions on his reality show appearances

Who is Josie Gibson? The Jump 2017 contestant profile

Who is Jason Robinson? The Jump 2017 contestant profile

Who is Robbie Fowler? The Jump 2017 contestant profile

