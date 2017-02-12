We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Live Six Nations Rugby Union
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Italy v Wales
Tomorrow 1pm - 4:15pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
2pm - 5:15pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
LIVE
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
On the face of it, a visit to Rome looks like a less-than-scary opener for Wales, under their new captain Alun Wyn Jones. But then France probably thought the same when they opened last year’s tournament against Italy and found themselves at one stage 18–10 down – at home. Of course, Italy went on to lose that match, but a gutsy win over South Africa in the autumn suggests the Azzurri might have turned a corner.
They’re under new management: former Harlequins director of rugby Conor O’Shea is determined to demonstrate they belong in the Six Nations once and for all. So it won’t be a Roman holiday for Wales, but if they don’t win – preferably pocketing a bonus point in the process – it’ll be disastrous.
Martyn Williams on Wales
“Despite winning three of their four games in the autumn series, Wales came in for a lot of criticism, both for their style of rugby and because the side hasn’t developed like England and Ireland have. But Wales won’t mind going into the tournament a little bit under the radar. I think it suits us better when we’re underdogs. Warren Gatland isn’t in charge because he’s preparing for the Lions tour later this year. But interim head coach Rob Howley was in the same position in 2013, and he led Wales to the title.”
One to watch: Justin Tipuric
“Justin’s a phenomenal flanker. He’s incredibly fit, amazingly skilful and devastatingly quick; a brilliant all-round performer. People often accuse modern rugby players of being nothing much more than robotic gym monkeys, but Justin is a million miles from that. He’s a total natural.” Howard Johnson
Summary
Italy v Wales (Kick-off 2.00pm). The opening weekend of the competition reaches a conclusion at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the hosts are aiming to cause an upset. The Azzurri lost all five of their matches last year to finish bottom of the table once again and, while Wales were far from at their best during the tournament, Warren Gatland's men still managed to finish second behind Grand Slam winners England. Presented by Jill Douglas, with analysis from Shane Williams, Ugo Monye and Maggie Alphonsi, and commentary by Miles Harrison and Ben Kay.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Jill Douglas
Guest
Shane Williams
Guest
Ugo Monye
Guest
Maggie Alphonsi
Commentator
Miles Harrison
Commentator
Ben Kay
Editor
Stuart Smith
see more
Sport
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Italy v Wales
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV?
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
1h ago