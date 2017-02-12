Live Six Nations Rugby Union

Review

by David Butcher

On the face of it, a visit to Rome looks like a less-than-scary opener for Wales, under their new captain Alun Wyn Jones. But then France probably thought the same when they opened last year’s tournament against Italy and found themselves at one stage 18–10 down – at home. Of course, Italy went on to lose that match, but a gutsy win over South Africa in the autumn suggests the Azzurri might have turned a corner.



They’re under new management: former Harlequins director of rugby Conor O’Shea is determined to demonstrate they belong in the Six Nations once and for all. So it won’t be a Roman holiday for Wales, but if they don’t win – preferably pocketing a bonus point in the process – it’ll be disastrous.



Martyn Williams on Wales

“Despite winning three of their four games in the autumn series, Wales came in for a lot of criticism, both for their style of rugby and because the side hasn’t developed like England and Ireland have. But Wales won’t mind going into the tournament a little bit under the radar. I think it suits us better when we’re underdogs. Warren Gatland isn’t in charge because he’s preparing for the Lions tour later this year. But interim head coach Rob Howley was in the same position in 2013, and he led Wales to the title.”



One to watch: Justin Tipuric

“Justin’s a phenomenal flanker. He’s incredibly fit, amazingly skilful and devastatingly quick; a brilliant all-round performer. People often accuse modern rugby players of being nothing much more than robotic gym monkeys, but Justin is a million miles from that. He’s a total natural.” Howard Johnson



