Heists

E2 of 6
S1-E2 Britain's Biggest Armed Robbery

If you think of heists as daring, glamorous pursuits in the vein of Ocean’s Eleven or Mission: Impossible, then this account of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat security robbery might bring a dose of cold reality.

Gold bullion worth £26 million was stolen on that chilly November morning, but these brutal armed robbers weren’t gentlemen criminals: they left a trail of death and destruction in their wake that continues to this day.

Retracing the heist through interviews with police officers, the security staff and others, this documentary aims to get to the truth about what the robbery involved – and reveals what happened to those left in the aftermath.

On a cold November morning in 1983, armed robbers targeted the Brinks Mat security depot at the Heathrow International Trading Estate. Following an extremely brutal military-style raid, the gang got away with over £26million of gold. The robbery - the country's biggest and most notorious - caused the price of gold to soar and sent ripples through the criminal underworld. This programme hears from police officers who followed the increasingly complex case, as it pieces together the legacy of the heist.

Director James Brailsford
Executive Producer Andrea Heritage
Producer James Brailsford
Series Producer Guy Templeton
