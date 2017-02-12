Review

by David Butcher

If you think of heists as daring, glamorous pursuits in the vein of Ocean’s Eleven or Mission: Impossible, then this account of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat security robbery might bring a dose of cold reality.



Gold bullion worth £26 million was stolen on that chilly November morning, but these brutal armed robbers weren’t gentlemen criminals: they left a trail of death and destruction in their wake that continues to this day.



Retracing the heist through interviews with police officers, the security staff and others, this documentary aims to get to the truth about what the robbery involved – and reveals what happened to those left in the aftermath.



