We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Coronation Street

E9092
About Episode Guide
Episode 9092
Repeat

Episode 9092

Monday 8:30am - 9am ITV2
See Repeats
Monday, 9:30am - 10am ITV2+1
Monday, 12:55pm - 1:30pm ITV2
Monday, 1:55pm - 2:30pm ITV2+1
Monday, 3pm - 3:30pm be3
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Trying to sort out her sister’s love life, Leanne secretly replies to a text from “Fred” on Toyah’s phone. Yes, Fred Gee is returning! No he’s not, don’t get excited. It’s actually Fred Elliott, back from the dead! Of course he isn’t, don’t be ridiculous. As you might have worked out, it’s actually Toyah’s code name for everyone’s favourite chain-smoking, alcoholic bookmaker turned taxi driver, Peter Barlow. But will Leanne finally put two and two together that her sis is dating her ex?

At Underworld, meanwhile, Jenny’s star continues to rise. What’s the betting that by the end of 2017 she’s running the business, having put Johnny in an early grave?

Summary

Long-running drama with the residents of England's most famous cobbled street.

Cast & Crew

Director Mickey Jones
Executive Producer Kieran Roberts
Series Producer Kate Oates
Writer Chris Fewtrell
Soap

Have Your Say What did you think of Coronation Street?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Coronation Street: Toyah breaks up with Peter - here's what happens next!

Tonight's Corrie saw the pair have a huge bust-up - is this it for their relationship?

Coronation Street: Rosie to have a shock fling, reveals Helen Flanagan

Coronation Street: Rosie and Sophie's new job is revealed - and it's not what you'd...

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent - There's more to Sophie than her sexuality

Coronation Street: Rosie Webster returns - full comeback storyline revealed!

Coronation Street: Shona gets emotional with David - will it lead to romance?

Coronation Street: Adam Barlow's revenge plan is revealed!

Who are Dance Dance Dance contestants Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Coronation Street: passion for Sinead and Daniel 31 Jan
Emmerdale wins Best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards 25 Jan
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes wins Best Soap Newcomer at the National Television Awards 25 Jan
Lacey Turner wins Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards 25 Jan