Coronation Street
E9092
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Episode 9092
Monday 8:30am - 9am
ITV2
See Repeats
Monday,
9:30am - 10am
ITV2+1
Monday,
12:55pm - 1:30pm
ITV2
Monday,
1:55pm - 2:30pm
ITV2+1
Monday,
3pm - 3:30pm
be3
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Brown
Trying to sort out her sister’s love life, Leanne secretly replies to a text from “Fred” on Toyah’s phone. Yes, Fred Gee is returning! No he’s not, don’t get excited. It’s actually Fred Elliott, back from the dead! Of course he isn’t, don’t be ridiculous. As you might have worked out, it’s actually Toyah’s code name for everyone’s favourite chain-smoking, alcoholic bookmaker turned taxi driver, Peter Barlow. But will Leanne finally put two and two together that her sis is dating her ex?
At Underworld, meanwhile, Jenny’s star continues to rise. What’s the betting that by the end of 2017 she’s running the business, having put Johnny in an early grave?
Summary
Long-running drama with the residents of England's most famous cobbled street.
Cast & Crew
Director
Mickey Jones
Executive Producer
Kieran Roberts
Series Producer
Kate Oates
Writer
Chris Fewtrell
Soap
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Coronation Street
?
view all comments
(
0
)
