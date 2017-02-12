Coronation Street

Review

by David Brown

Trying to sort out her sister’s love life, Leanne secretly replies to a text from “Fred” on Toyah’s phone. Yes, Fred Gee is returning! No he’s not, don’t get excited. It’s actually Fred Elliott, back from the dead! Of course he isn’t, don’t be ridiculous. As you might have worked out, it’s actually Toyah’s code name for everyone’s favourite chain-smoking, alcoholic bookmaker turned taxi driver, Peter Barlow. But will Leanne finally put two and two together that her sis is dating her ex?



At Underworld, meanwhile, Jenny’s star continues to rise. What’s the betting that by the end of 2017 she’s running the business, having put Johnny in an early grave?