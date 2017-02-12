We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S12-E28 Psmiths v Oscar Men
S12-E28 Psmiths v Oscar Men

Today 5pm - 5:30pm BBC Two Northern Ireland
Today, 5:30pm - 6pm BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Review

Unusually for Only Connect there’s an answer to a question that’s so staggeringly boring, everyone on both teams looks catatonic as Victoria Coren Mitchell reveals the solution. Even VCM knows she’s lost them as she looks at their blank faces, acknowledging, “It gets less fun as it goes along.”

Elsewhere, as the Psmiths and the Oscar Men compete for a place in the quarter-finals, someone’s on a hair trigger, lurching to the buzzer on the very first question but with nothing to offer.

And the connecting walls are brutal, with lots of desperate stabbing and a wail of “Try cows or sheep or something.”

Summary

Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts as the Psmiths take on the Oscar Men in this third-round match, with a place in the quarter-finals of the quiz at stake. They must use patience, lateral thinking and sheer inspiration to make connections between groups of four things that may appear at first not to be linked, with one set of clues consisting of NBA, DreamWorks, Dr Oetker and Kappa.

Cast & Crew

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker

