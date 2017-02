Review

by Alison Graham

Unusually for Only Connect there’s an answer to a question that’s so staggeringly boring, everyone on both teams looks catatonic as Victoria Coren Mitchell reveals the solution. Even VCM knows she’s lost them as she looks at their blank faces, acknowledging, “It gets less fun as it goes along.”Elsewhere, as the Psmiths and the Oscar Men compete for a place in the quarter-finals, someone’s on a hair trigger, lurching to the buzzer on the very first question but with nothing to offer.And the connecting walls are brutal, with lots of desperate stabbing and a wail of “Try cows or sheep or something.”