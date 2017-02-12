Birds of Paradise: The Ultimate Quest

Review

by Alison Graham

In 2004 BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner was shot repeatedly and left for dead in an al-Qaeda ambush in Saudi Arabia. Cameraman Simon Cumbers was murdered in the attack.



As Gardner, a lifelong, committed birdwatcher, lay in hospital during a gruelling recovery, he wished again and again he’d gone to Papua New Guinea to see the greatest prize of all, the bird of paradise.



But Gardner, despite using a wheelchair, and with typical determination, decides at last that it’s something he must do. With his friend, explorer Benedict Allen, he embarks on a three-week expedition into the hostile rainforest.



Gardner’s resolution, despite the enormous practical difficulties, is magnificent. He’s impeccably courteous to everyone and seizes the joy in every minute: “Oh, I’m loving this, this is brilliant!” As for Allen, he has a parallel quest, to return to the remote tribal community he left 30 years ago. Will he be welcomed, or shunned?