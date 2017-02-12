We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Birds of Paradise: The Ultimate Quest

E1 of 2
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 1

Series 1-Episode 1

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

In 2004 BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner was shot repeatedly and left for dead in an al-Qaeda ambush in Saudi Arabia. Cameraman Simon Cumbers was murdered in the attack.

As Gardner, a lifelong, committed birdwatcher, lay in hospital during a gruelling recovery, he wished again and again he’d gone to Papua New Guinea to see the greatest prize of all, the bird of paradise.

But Gardner, despite using a wheelchair, and with typical determination, decides at last that it’s something he must do. With his friend, explorer Benedict Allen, he embarks on a three-week expedition into the hostile rainforest.

Gardner’s resolution, despite the enormous practical difficulties, is magnificent. He’s impeccably courteous to everyone and seizes the joy in every minute: “Oh, I’m loving this, this is brilliant!” As for Allen, he has a parallel quest, to return to the remote tribal community he left 30 years ago. Will he be welcomed, or shunned?

Summary

Part one of two. Thirty years ago explorer Benedict Allen lived in Papua New Guinea with the Niowra, a remote people. Broadcast journalist Frank Gardner has always wished to see wild birds of paradise, so Benedict resolves to take him along. The duo set out through some of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet, negotiating swamps, mountains and crocodile-infested waters, heading into the cloud forest. Despite Frank requiring the use of a wheelchair following a shooting incident in 2004, Benedict determines to get him to their destination.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Frank Gardner
Presenter Benedict Allen
Director Simon Davies
Executive Producer Sarah Swingler
Executive Producer Dick Colthurst
Producer Simon Davies
see more
Nature

Have Your Say What did you think of Birds of Paradise: The Ultimate Quest?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Birds of Paradise: why Frank Gardner didn’t let a wheelchair stop him exploring

The BBC newsreader wasn't going to let a disability get in the way of a childhood dream
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV? 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV? 1h ago