Here at Radio Times we’re always trying our best to predict the next big thing in TV (it’s usually a Scandi-drama), and while we don’t always get it right this episode of QI assures us that we’re better than some at avoiding the turkeys.Apparently, an MIT survey of ten million transactions has shown that certain people systematically choose things that go on to fail (examples given include watermelon biscuits and toothpaste ready meals), with such consumers nicknamed Harbingers of Failure for their unerring consistency in picking doomed ideas.It’s just one detail in a particularly fascinating instalment that also reveals the origin of neckties, the appeal of online “listicles” and the worst neighbours you could imagine. Quite Interesting indeed.