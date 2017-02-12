We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
QI
E15 of 18
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S14-E15 Next
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
Here at Radio Times we’re always trying our best to predict the next big thing in TV (it’s usually a Scandi-drama), and while we don’t always get it right this episode of
QI
assures us that we’re better than some at avoiding the turkeys.
Apparently, an MIT survey of ten million transactions has shown that certain people systematically choose things that go on to fail (examples given include watermelon biscuits and toothpaste ready meals), with such consumers nicknamed Harbingers of Failure for their unerring consistency in picking doomed ideas.
It’s just one detail in a particularly fascinating instalment that also reveals the origin of neckties, the appeal of online “listicles” and the worst neighbours you could imagine. Quite Interesting indeed.
Summary
Guests Lucy Porter, Frankie Boyle and Ross Noble join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to contemplate the theme `next'. As usual, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window in this quiz, in which the questions are so difficult points are awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Sandi Toksvig
Panellist
Alan Davies
Panellist
Lucy Porter
Panellist
Frankie Boyle
Panellist
Ross Noble
Director
Ian Lorimer
Producer
John Lloyd
Producer
Piers Fletcher
see more
Entertainment
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Next
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Beyond Star Wars: Where to watch Carrie Fisher's scene-stealing roles online
From Catastrophe to When Harry Met Sally, Fisher was so much more than Princess Leia
Sandi Toksvig on QI, Stephen Fry and her open wedding
QI with Sandi Toksvig: Stephen Fry may be gone, but the series is in the safest of hands
New host Sandi Toksvig and the QI crew don't know what a 'belfie' is
The Radio Times Podcast: The Crystal Maze, Sandi Toksvig's QI and five Harry Potter...
First look at Sandi Toksvig as new QI host
10 of the most interesting facts about the EU from the QI Elves
QI Elves behind No Such Thing As A Fish podcast land own BBC show
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
How well do you know your quiz shows?
30 Nov
What time is Sandi Toksvig's first QI on tonight?
21 Oct
Can Damned co-stars Jo Brand and Alan Davies be fair to social workers – and funny?
27 Sep
Alan Davies: "I hold soaps responsible for the death of the sitcom"
29 Dec