We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

QI

E15 of 18
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S14-E15 Next

S14-E15 Next

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Here at Radio Times we’re always trying our best to predict the next big thing in TV (it’s usually a Scandi-drama), and while we don’t always get it right this episode of QI assures us that we’re better than some at avoiding the turkeys.
 
Apparently, an MIT survey of ten million transactions has shown that certain people systematically choose things that go on to fail (examples given include watermelon biscuits and toothpaste ready meals), with such consumers nicknamed Harbingers of Failure for their unerring consistency in picking doomed ideas.
 
It’s just one detail in a particularly fascinating instalment that also reveals the origin of neckties, the appeal of online “listicles” and the worst neighbours you could imagine. Quite Interesting indeed.

Summary

Guests Lucy Porter, Frankie Boyle and Ross Noble join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to contemplate the theme `next'. As usual, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window in this quiz, in which the questions are so difficult points are awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Sandi Toksvig
Panellist Alan Davies
Panellist Lucy Porter
Panellist Frankie Boyle
Panellist Ross Noble
Director Ian Lorimer
Producer John Lloyd
Producer Piers Fletcher
see more
Entertainment Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Next?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Star Wars: Where to watch Carrie Fisher's scene-stealing roles online

From Catastrophe to When Harry Met Sally, Fisher was so much more than Princess Leia

Sandi Toksvig on QI, Stephen Fry and her open wedding

QI with Sandi Toksvig: Stephen Fry may be gone, but the series is in the safest of hands

New host Sandi Toksvig and the QI crew don't know what a 'belfie' is

The Radio Times Podcast: The Crystal Maze, Sandi Toksvig's QI and five Harry Potter...

First look at Sandi Toksvig as new QI host

10 of the most interesting facts about the EU from the QI Elves

QI Elves behind No Such Thing As A Fish podcast land own BBC show

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

How well do you know your quiz shows? 30 Nov
What time is Sandi Toksvig's first QI on tonight? 21 Oct
Can Damned co-stars Jo Brand and Alan Davies be fair to social workers – and funny? 27 Sep
Alan Davies: "I hold soaps responsible for the death of the sitcom" 29 Dec