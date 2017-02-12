We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Room 101

E3 of 9
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 6-Episode 3

Series 6-Episode 3

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Ross Kemp is probably not the first celebrity you’d think of as a funny guest for this show. But he has a dry sense of humour and, crucially, doesn’t mind Frank Skinner’s incessant “tough guy” teasing.

His presence also gives Skinner and panellist Rob Beckett scope for gags about the Ku Klux Klan (it’s one of the many dangerous subjects Kemp has tackled as well as the Taliban and South American drug cartels). No matter what the item or concept being suggested for oblivion, they’re able to connect it to the KKK. That’s quite a talent when they’re debating the irritation of dinner-party seating plans or why insurance is unnecessary.

Summary

Frank Skinner invites actor Ross Kemp, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and comedian Rob Beckett to vent their spleen about people and objects that upset them, as the trio vie to banish their top peeves, annoyances, irritation or worst nightmares to the depths of Room 101 for ever. Their gripes include misplaced clapping, teeth, expensive water in hotel rooms and snobby shop assistants.

Cast & Crew

Host Frank Skinner
Guest Ross Kemp
Guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Guest Rob Beckett
Executive Producer Stu Mather
Series Producer Jordan Read
see more
Entertainment Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Room 101?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

You have to watch David Tennant's hilariously bad attempt at a South African accent

The Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star really can't do a South African accent - and he wants to banish it to Room 101

Frank Skinner confesses his sins

Frank Skinner: Doctor Who is making me a "bad dad"

Frank Skinner on loving Merlin, never missing Doctor Who and hating The X Factor

What would you put in Room 101?

Frank Skinner to present new version of Room 101

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV? 1h ago
Miranda Hart, Paloma Faith and Sir Terry Wogan among the celebrity guests for Room 101's new series 2 Oct