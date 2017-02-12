We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Room 101
Episode Guide
Series 6-Episode 3
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Ross Kemp is probably not the first celebrity you’d think of as a funny guest for this show. But he has a dry sense of humour and, crucially, doesn’t mind Frank Skinner’s incessant “tough guy” teasing.
His presence also gives Skinner and panellist Rob Beckett scope for gags about the Ku Klux Klan (it’s one of the many dangerous subjects Kemp has tackled as well as the Taliban and South American drug cartels). No matter what the item or concept being suggested for oblivion, they’re able to connect it to the KKK. That’s quite a talent when they’re debating the irritation of dinner-party seating plans or why insurance is unnecessary.
Summary
Frank Skinner invites actor Ross Kemp, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and comedian Rob Beckett to vent their spleen about people and objects that upset them, as the trio vie to banish their top peeves, annoyances, irritation or worst nightmares to the depths of
Room 101
for ever. Their gripes include misplaced clapping, teeth, expensive water in hotel rooms and snobby shop assistants.
Cast & Crew
Host
Frank Skinner
Guest
Ross Kemp
Guest
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Guest
Rob Beckett
Executive Producer
Stu Mather
Series Producer
Jordan Read
Entertainment
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Room 101
?
Full Episode Guide
You have to watch David Tennant's hilariously bad attempt at a South African accent
The Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star really can't do a South African accent - and he wants to banish it to Room 101
Frank Skinner confesses his sins
Frank Skinner: Doctor Who is making me a "bad dad"
Frank Skinner on loving Merlin, never missing Doctor Who and hating The X Factor
What would you put in Room 101?
Frank Skinner to present new version of Room 101
