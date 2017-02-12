Review

by Jane Rackham

Ross Kemp is probably not the first celebrity you’d think of as a funny guest for this show. But he has a dry sense of humour and, crucially, doesn’t mind Frank Skinner’s incessant “tough guy” teasing.



His presence also gives Skinner and panellist Rob Beckett scope for gags about the Ku Klux Klan (it’s one of the many dangerous subjects Kemp has tackled as well as the Taliban and South American drug cartels). No matter what the item or concept being suggested for oblivion, they’re able to connect it to the KKK. That’s quite a talent when they’re debating the irritation of dinner-party seating plans or why insurance is unnecessary.