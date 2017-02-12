Not Going Out

Review

by David Butcher

Lee and Lucy’s marriage hits new depths in this special episode set almost entirely in their car – with three kids in the back. It’s one of those hellish, trapped, race-against-time plotlines, with a dash of call-centre misery thrown in.



The family are heading to France for a wedding, running late for the ferry check-in, when they hit traffic. The real problem is that Lee has put bikes on the roof and taller vehicles must check in earlier. But are said bikes part of the car’s height? “If I was wearing a top hat, that wouldn’t make me six-foot-six, would it?” Lee reasons, but persuading an agent at Channel Ferries’ call centre (played by Rob Brydon) of that proves trickier.