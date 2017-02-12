We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Not Going Out
E3 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S8-E3 Car
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
Lee and Lucy’s marriage hits new depths in this special episode set almost entirely in their car – with three kids in the back. It’s one of those hellish, trapped, race-against-time plotlines, with a dash of call-centre misery thrown in.
The family are heading to France for a wedding, running late for the ferry check-in, when they hit traffic. The real problem is that Lee has put bikes on the roof and taller vehicles must check in earlier. But are said bikes part of the car’s height? “If I was wearing a top hat, that wouldn’t make me six-foot-six, would it?” Lee reasons, but persuading an agent at Channel Ferries’ call centre (played by Rob Brydon) of that proves trickier.
Summary
Lee, Lucy and the children set off in their car to catch a ferry with plenty of time to spare - or so they think. As a consequence their plans for a welcome break prove anything but stress-free. This episode sees Lee Mack reunited with Would I Lie to You? chairman Rob Brydon, who makes a sneaky appearance when his voice is heard as the clan attempts to make its way to the ferry terminal. Sally Bretton and Dan Tetsell also star in the long-running comedy, which has already been commissioned for a further two series.
Cast & Crew
Lee
Lee Mack
Lucy
Sally Bretton
George
Rob Brydon
Simon
Dan Tetsell
Molly
Francesca Newman
Benji
Max Pattison
Charlie
Finley Southby
Sat nav voice
Angela McHale
Director
Nick Wood
Producer
Jamie Rix
Writer
Lee Mack
Writer
Daniel Peak
see more
Sitcom
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Car
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Lee Mack on Not Going Out, his fantasy hot-tub partner and what he gets up to in his shed
Clue: it’s nothing to do with gardening
Lee Mack's sitcom Not Going Out gets two more series
Not Going Out could return as a "family sitcom"
What did you think of the Not Going Out Christmas special?
Comedian Lee Mack (really) wants a role in Doctor Who
Lee Mack reveals the shows he’s said no to and his TV favourites
Lee Mack and Catherine Tate to star in remake of Everybody Loves Raymond
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Will Sally Bretton become Humphrey's love interest on Death in Paradise?
25 Feb
What time is Lee Mack's Not Going Out Christmas special on TV?
24 Dec
Radio Times on the red carpet at the Bafta Television Awards 2015
11 May
Scott & Bailey, The Intern and Not Going Out - 3 Shows to Watch This Week
2 Apr