Not Going Out

E3 of 6
About Episode Guide
S8-E3 Car

Review

Lee and Lucy’s marriage hits new depths in this special episode set almost entirely in their car – with three kids in the back. It’s one of those hellish, trapped, race-against-time plotlines, with a dash of call-centre misery thrown in.

The family are heading to France for a wedding, running late for the ferry check-in, when they hit traffic. The real problem is that Lee has put bikes on the roof and taller vehicles must check in earlier. But are said bikes part of the car’s height? “If I was wearing a top hat, that wouldn’t make me six-foot-six, would it?” Lee reasons, but persuading an agent at Channel Ferries’ call centre (played by Rob Brydon) of that proves trickier.

Summary

Lee, Lucy and the children set off in their car to catch a ferry with plenty of time to spare - or so they think. As a consequence their plans for a welcome break prove anything but stress-free. This episode sees Lee Mack reunited with Would I Lie to You? chairman Rob Brydon, who makes a sneaky appearance when his voice is heard as the clan attempts to make its way to the ferry terminal. Sally Bretton and Dan Tetsell also star in the long-running comedy, which has already been commissioned for a further two series.

Cast & Crew

Lee Lee Mack
Lucy Sally Bretton
George Rob Brydon
Simon Dan Tetsell
Molly Francesca Newman
Benji Max Pattison
Charlie Finley Southby
Sat nav voice Angela McHale
Director Nick Wood
Producer Jamie Rix
Writer Lee Mack
Writer Daniel Peak
Sitcom

Full Episode Guide
Lee Mack on Not Going Out, his fantasy hot-tub partner and what he gets up to in his shed

Clue: it’s nothing to do with gardening

Lee Mack's sitcom Not Going Out gets two more series

Not Going Out could return as a "family sitcom"

What did you think of the Not Going Out Christmas special?

Comedian Lee Mack (really) wants a role in Doctor Who

Lee Mack reveals the shows he’s said no to and his TV favourites

Lee Mack and Catherine Tate to star in remake of Everybody Loves Raymond

