Tracey Ullman's Show
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 1
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Tracey Ullman’s pitch-perfect Dame Judi Dench is back, even if her secret life as an aggressive hooligan is proving harder to pull off. Another returnee is Angela Merkel, bemoaning her reduced place on the world stage with a defiant song and dance number. New characters include a Bond villainness Nicola Sturgeon and Jerry Hall as a seventies sitcom queen presiding over The Murdoch Bunch (and Ben Miller’s very earthy Rupert).
Clare Balding as a jolly, desperate-to-please workaholic is much kinder, if not quite as funny, in a show that feels more celebrity-heavy second time round. The thinking is understandable. The famous folk also provided the best moments of the last series even if, once again, they tend to throw into sharp relief the slightly weaker social satire moments featuring ordinary civvies like Trace’s terminally ill Candy Crush obsessive and her indiscreet couples counsellor.
Summary
New series. The start of a fresh run of comedy sketches featuring the talented entertainer, who made her name in the UK in the early 1980s before settling for some time in the United States. Delinquent Dame Judi Dench is back, but will being a National Treasure be enough to save her this time? Ambitious politician Nicola Sturgeon has her sights set on more than just Scotland, while there's a heartfelt song from German leader Angela Merkel. Plus, Ben Miller makes a guest appearance as media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Cast & Crew
Various
Tracey Ullman
Various
Jason Forbes
Various
Dan Skinner
Tough man
James Fleet
Various
Olivia Morgan
Various
Katherine Jakeways
Van driver
Luke Kempner
Various
Tony Gardner
Woman in suit
Tala Gouveia
Various
Tracy-Ann Oberman
Police constable
Ricky Champ
David
Kevin Bishop
Faye
Elizabeth Berrington
Various
Laurence Rickard
Georgia May Jagger
Lucy Aarden
Various
Lucy Montgomery
Various
Sue Elliot-Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch
Ben Miller
Grace Murdoch
Rosie Dwyer
Son
Johnny McKeown
Birgit
Samantha Spiro
Patricia's date
Colin Salmon
Waiter
Ben Ashenden
Director
Dominic Brigstocke
Director
Nick Collett
Executive Producer
Tracey Ullman
Executive Producer
Gareth Edwards
Producer
Caroline Norris
Writer
Abigail Burdess
Writer
Andy Riley
Writer
Cicely Giddings
Writer
Gemma Arrowsmith
Writer
Jeremy Dyson
Writer
Kevin Cecil
Writer
Laurence Howarth
Writer
Laurence Rickard
Writer
Lucy Montgomery
Writer
Richard Thomas
Writer
Tracey Ullman
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Tracey Ullman's Show
?
Full Episode Guide
Tracey Ullman's guide to her favourite celebrity impressions
Veteran comedian takes RadioTimes.com through her celebrity faces - Judi Dench, Nicola Sturgeon Angela Merkel, Germaine Greer and The Murdoch Bunch
Interview |
Tracey Ullman: fewer people mistake me for Julie Walters these days
Tracey Ullman lines up new impressions of Nicola Sturgeon and Clare Balding
Tracey Ullman’s Show is coming back for a second series on BBC1
How US comedy star Tracey Ullman came home to the BBC
Tracey Ullman: "we have wonderful older actresses in this country who aren’t afraid to...
Tracey Ullman returning to BBC after 30 years for a brand-new comedy series
