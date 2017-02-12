We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Tracey Ullman's Show

E1 of 6
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 2-Episode 1

Series 2-Episode 1

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Tracey Ullman’s pitch-perfect Dame Judi Dench is back, even if her secret life as an aggressive hooligan is proving harder to pull off. Another returnee is Angela Merkel, bemoaning her reduced place on the world stage with a defiant song and dance number. New characters include a Bond villainness Nicola Sturgeon and Jerry Hall as a seventies sitcom queen presiding over The Murdoch Bunch (and Ben Miller’s very earthy Rupert).

Clare Balding as a jolly, desperate-to-please workaholic is much kinder, if not quite as funny, in a show that feels more celebrity-heavy second time round. The thinking is understandable. The famous folk also provided the best moments of the last series even if, once again, they tend to throw into sharp relief the slightly weaker social satire moments featuring ordinary civvies like Trace’s terminally ill Candy Crush obsessive and her indiscreet couples counsellor.

Summary

New series. The start of a fresh run of comedy sketches featuring the talented entertainer, who made her name in the UK in the early 1980s before settling for some time in the United States. Delinquent Dame Judi Dench is back, but will being a National Treasure be enough to save her this time? Ambitious politician Nicola Sturgeon has her sights set on more than just Scotland, while there's a heartfelt song from German leader Angela Merkel. Plus, Ben Miller makes a guest appearance as media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Cast & Crew

Various Tracey Ullman
Various Jason Forbes
Various Dan Skinner
Tough man James Fleet
Various Olivia Morgan
Various Katherine Jakeways
Van driver Luke Kempner
Various Tony Gardner
Woman in suit Tala Gouveia
Various Tracy-Ann Oberman
Police constable Ricky Champ
David Kevin Bishop
Faye Elizabeth Berrington
Various Laurence Rickard
Georgia May Jagger Lucy Aarden
Various Lucy Montgomery
Various Sue Elliot-Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch Ben Miller
Grace Murdoch Rosie Dwyer
Son Johnny McKeown
Birgit Samantha Spiro
Patricia's date Colin Salmon
Waiter Ben Ashenden
Director Dominic Brigstocke
Director Nick Collett
Executive Producer Tracey Ullman
Executive Producer Gareth Edwards
Producer Caroline Norris
Writer Abigail Burdess
Writer Andy Riley
Writer Cicely Giddings
Writer Gemma Arrowsmith
Writer Jeremy Dyson
Writer Kevin Cecil
Writer Laurence Howarth
Writer Laurence Rickard
Writer Lucy Montgomery
Writer Richard Thomas
Writer Tracey Ullman
see more
Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Tracey Ullman's Show?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Tracey Ullman's guide to her favourite celebrity impressions

Veteran comedian takes RadioTimes.com through her celebrity faces - Judi Dench, Nicola Sturgeon Angela Merkel, Germaine Greer and The Murdoch Bunch

Interview | Tracey Ullman: fewer people mistake me for Julie Walters these days

Tracey Ullman lines up new impressions of Nicola Sturgeon and Clare Balding

Tracey Ullman’s Show is coming back for a second series on BBC1

How US comedy star Tracey Ullman came home to the BBC

Tracey Ullman: "we have wonderful older actresses in this country who aren’t afraid to...

Tracey Ullman returning to BBC after 30 years for a brand-new comedy series

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Whatever happened to David "Not The Magician" Copperfield? 11 Jan
BBC comedy boss jokes that BBC3 bidders are like Bond villains 5 Mar