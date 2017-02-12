Tracey Ullman's Show

Review

by Ben Dowell

Tracey Ullman’s pitch-perfect Dame Judi Dench is back, even if her secret life as an aggressive hooligan is proving harder to pull off. Another returnee is Angela Merkel, bemoaning her reduced place on the world stage with a defiant song and dance number. New characters include a Bond villainness Nicola Sturgeon and Jerry Hall as a seventies sitcom queen presiding over The Murdoch Bunch (and Ben Miller’s very earthy Rupert).



Clare Balding as a jolly, desperate-to-please workaholic is much kinder, if not quite as funny, in a show that feels more celebrity-heavy second time round. The thinking is understandable. The famous folk also provided the best moments of the last series even if, once again, they tend to throw into sharp relief the slightly weaker social satire moments featuring ordinary civvies like Trace’s terminally ill Candy Crush obsessive and her indiscreet couples counsellor.