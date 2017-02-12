We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Graham Norton Show

E16 of 20
Series 20-Episode 16
Premiere

Series 20-Episode 16

Today 9:30pm - 10:30pm TV3
Tomorrow, 11pm - 12am 3e
Monday, 11:30pm - 12:20am BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Wales)
Monday, 11:55pm - 12:40am BBC One (only Northern Ireland, Wales)
Review

“You never know what [Annette Bening’s] going to be up to,” director Mike Mills has said about the star of his poignant coming-of-age comedy drama 20th Century Women. That unpredictability should make for an entertaining show as the four-time Oscar nominee is one of Norton’s guests tonight. Joining her on the red sofa is relative newcomer Asa Butterfield, star of The Space Between Us, an interplanetary adventure about a teenage boy who was born on Mars but is desperate to find his father on Earth. Supplying the music is Elbow.

Summary

The host is joined by four-time Oscar-nominee Annette Bening, presently starring in the critically acclaimed 20th Century Women, rising British star Asa Butterfield, who is appearing in new sci-fi drama The Space Between Us, and former Spiderman Andrew Garfield, currently performing in Angels in America at London's National Theatre. Plus, Britain's longest-serving female MP Harriet Harman discusses her memoir A Woman's Work and Elbow perform their new single Magnificent (She Says).

Cast & Crew

Host Graham Norton
Guest Annette Bening
Guest Asa Butterfield
Guest Andrew Garfield
Guest Harriet Harman
Musical Guest Elbow
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Series Producer Jon Magnusson
Entertainment Comedy

