The Graham Norton Show

Review

by Jane Rackham

“You never know what [Annette Bening’s] going to be up to,” director Mike Mills has said about the star of his poignant coming-of-age comedy drama 20th Century Women. That unpredictability should make for an entertaining show as the four-time Oscar nominee is one of Norton’s guests tonight. Joining her on the red sofa is relative newcomer Asa Butterfield, star of The Space Between Us, an interplanetary adventure about a teenage boy who was born on Mars but is desperate to find his father on Earth. Supplying the music is Elbow.