We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Live Six Nations Rugby Union
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
England v France
Today 4:10pm - 7pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today,
5:10pm - 8pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
LIVE
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Howard Johnson
Jeremy Guscott on England
Jeremy Guscott says: “Because England are Grand Slam Champions there are massive expectations. Coach Eddie Jones knows how to motivate a team and has installed real confidence in his players. But can they maintain standards? England won games last autumn while not playing their best. Does that mean they’ve yet to reach their full potential? Or that they’re vulnerable if they’re not on top of their game? They have three home games, and that’s always an advantage. It’s a tough start, at Twickenham against France and then away against Wales, so they’ll know early on where they stand.”
One to watch: Mario Itoje
“It will be fascinating to see how the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year performs. The Saracens lock plays with incredible maturity for a 22-year-old. He pushes the boundaries all the time on the field and I love that. But can he remain on the edge, where England need him, while staying on the right side of the law?”
Summary
England v France (Kick-off 4.50pm). Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the second match on the opening weekend of the season, as champions England begin their defence at Twickenham. Eddie Jones could not have hoped for a better start to his time in charge of England, as they swept aside all before them to win their first championship since 2011, with France finishing fifth with two victories and three defeats. With analysis from Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward and Brian O'Driscoll, commentary by Nick Mullins, Lawrence Dallaglio and David Flatman, and reports from Martin Bayfield and Olivier Magne.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Mark Pougatch
Guest
Jonny Wilkinson
Guest
Clive Woodward
Guest
Brian O'Driscoll
Commentator
Nick Mullins
Commentator
Lawrence Dallaglio
Commentator
David Flatman
Reporter
Martin Bayfield
Reporter
Olivier Magne
Editor
Phil Heslop
see more
Sport
Have Your Say
What did you think of
England v France
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV?
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
1h ago