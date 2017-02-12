Live Six Nations Rugby Union

Review

by Howard Johnson

Jeremy Guscott on England

Jeremy Guscott says: “Because England are Grand Slam Champions there are massive expectations. Coach Eddie Jones knows how to motivate a team and has installed real confidence in his players. But can they maintain standards? England won games last autumn while not playing their best. Does that mean they’ve yet to reach their full potential? Or that they’re vulnerable if they’re not on top of their game? They have three home games, and that’s always an advantage. It’s a tough start, at Twickenham against France and then away against Wales, so they’ll know early on where they stand.”



One to watch: Mario Itoje

“It will be fascinating to see how the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year performs. The Saracens lock plays with incredible maturity for a 22-year-old. He pushes the boundaries all the time on the field and I love that. But can he remain on the edge, where England need him, while staying on the right side of the law?”



