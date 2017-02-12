We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Live Six Nations Rugby Union

Episode
About Episode Guide
England v France
Premiere

England v France

Today 4:10pm - 7pm ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today, 5:10pm - 8pm ITV +1, STV + 1
HD SUB LIVE WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Jeremy Guscott on England
Jeremy Guscott says: “Because England are Grand Slam Champions there are massive expectations. Coach Eddie Jones knows how to motivate a team and has installed real confidence in his players. But can they maintain standards? England won games last autumn while not playing their best. Does that mean they’ve yet to reach their full potential? Or that they’re vulnerable if they’re not on top of their game? They have three home games, and that’s always an advantage. It’s a tough start, at Twickenham against France and then away against Wales, so they’ll know early on where they stand.”

One to watch: Mario Itoje
“It will be fascinating to see how the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year performs. The Saracens lock plays with incredible maturity for a 22-year-old. He pushes the boundaries all the time on the field and I love that. But can he remain on the edge, where England need him, while staying on the right side of the law?”

Summary

England v France (Kick-off 4.50pm). Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the second match on the opening weekend of the season, as champions England begin their defence at Twickenham. Eddie Jones could not have hoped for a better start to his time in charge of England, as they swept aside all before them to win their first championship since 2011, with France finishing fifth with two victories and three defeats. With analysis from Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward and Brian O'Driscoll, commentary by Nick Mullins, Lawrence Dallaglio and David Flatman, and reports from Martin Bayfield and Olivier Magne.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Mark Pougatch
Guest Jonny Wilkinson
Guest Clive Woodward
Guest Brian O'Driscoll
Commentator Nick Mullins
Commentator Lawrence Dallaglio
Commentator David Flatman
Reporter Martin Bayfield
Reporter Olivier Magne
Editor Phil Heslop
see more
Sport

Have Your Say What did you think of England v France?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV? 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV? 1h ago