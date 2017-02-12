We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Casualty

E22 of 45
S31-E22 The Stag, the Dog and the Sheep
Premiere

S31-E22 The Stag, the Dog and the Sheep

Today 8:25pm - 9:15pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE
The boys are in Barry for Charlie’s stag night, unwisely held on the eve of his wedding to Duffy. This isn’t a good idea because when the ragged little party wakes up in the B&B, Charlie is nowhere to be seen, leaving Duffy back in Holby looking very frosty indeed.

So what happened? Why does Callow Cal have a briefcase chained to his wrist? How did Casualty win best drama at the NTAs? It’s an episode filled with japes, and the inevitable visit to a pole-dancing club. Even Barry from EastEnders, or Shaun Williamson, turns up in the emergency department, after a mishap being fired from a cannon as the Icarus Kid, “Britain’s Bravest Man”.

The morning of Charlie's wedding arrives, and Cal and Ethan wake hung-over following a riotous the stag party. However, the pair have no memory of the previous night's events, Charlie is missing, and Cal seems to have acquired a mysterious suitcase, which is cuffed to his wrist. Retracing their steps takes them back to a B&B, a tattoo parlour and a strip club, leading to a deadly encounter with a criminal intent on reclaiming the suitcase. Meanwhile, Duffy worries that her groom has developed cold feet, Iain receives a visiting order from Gem, and Elle learns a second complaint has been made against her.

Cast & Crew

Charlie Fairhead Derek Thompson
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin Cathy Shipton
Ethan Hardy George Rainsford
Caleb Knight Richard Winsor
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Noel Garcia Tony Marshall
Max Walker Jamie Davis
Connie Beauchamp Amanda Mealing
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Lily Chao Crystal Yu
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
Robyn Miller Amanda Henderson
Jacob Masters Charles Venn
David Hide Jason Durr
Iain Dean Michael Stevenson
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Jez Andrews Lloyd Everitt
Josh Griffiths Ian Bleasdale
Alexandra `Lexy' Morrell Jenny Howe
Lionel Withers Jeremy Swift
Terry Boydell Shaun Williamson
Candy Brooke Ellie Goffe
Sarvas Novak Rad Kaim
Jade Clarke Tonya Smith
Director Sean Gleeson
Producer Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer Jeff Povey
Drama Soap

Full Episode Guide
