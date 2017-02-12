Summary

The morning of Charlie's wedding arrives, and Cal and Ethan wake hung-over following a riotous the stag party. However, the pair have no memory of the previous night's events, Charlie is missing, and Cal seems to have acquired a mysterious suitcase, which is cuffed to his wrist. Retracing their steps takes them back to a B&B, a tattoo parlour and a strip club, leading to a deadly encounter with a criminal intent on reclaiming the suitcase. Meanwhile, Duffy worries that her groom has developed cold feet, Iain receives a visiting order from Gem, and Elle learns a second complaint has been made against her.