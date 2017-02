Review

by Alison Graham

The boys are in Barry for Charlie’s stag night, unwisely held on the eve of his wedding to Duffy. This isn’t a good idea because when the ragged little party wakes up in the B&B, Charlie is nowhere to be seen, leaving Duffy back in Holby looking very frosty indeed.So what happened? Why does Callow Cal have a briefcase chained to his wrist? How did Casualty win best drama at the NTAs? It’s an episode filled with japes, and the inevitable visit to a pole-dancing club. Even Barry from EastEnders, or Shaun Williamson, turns up in the emergency department, after a mishap being fired from a cannon as the Icarus Kid, “Britain’s Bravest Man”.