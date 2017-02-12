We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Casualty
E22 of 45
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S31-E22 The Stag, the Dog and the Sheep
Today 8:25pm - 9:15pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Alison Graham
The boys are in Barry for Charlie’s stag night, unwisely held on the eve of his wedding to Duffy. This isn’t a good idea because when the ragged little party wakes up in the B&B, Charlie is nowhere to be seen, leaving Duffy back in Holby looking very frosty indeed.
So what happened? Why does Callow Cal have a briefcase chained to his wrist? How did
Casualty
win best drama at the NTAs? It’s an episode filled with japes, and the inevitable visit to a pole-dancing club. Even Barry from EastEnders, or Shaun Williamson, turns up in the emergency department, after a mishap being fired from a cannon as the Icarus Kid, “Britain’s Bravest Man”.
Summary
The morning of Charlie's wedding arrives, and Cal and Ethan wake hung-over following a riotous the stag party. However, the pair have no memory of the previous night's events, Charlie is missing, and Cal seems to have acquired a mysterious suitcase, which is cuffed to his wrist. Retracing their steps takes them back to a B&B, a tattoo parlour and a strip club, leading to a deadly encounter with a criminal intent on reclaiming the suitcase. Meanwhile, Duffy worries that her groom has developed cold feet, Iain receives a visiting order from Gem, and Elle learns a second complaint has been made against her.
Cast & Crew
Charlie Fairhead
Derek Thompson
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin
Cathy Shipton
Ethan Hardy
George Rainsford
Caleb Knight
Richard Winsor
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Noel Garcia
Tony Marshall
Max Walker
Jamie Davis
Connie Beauchamp
Amanda Mealing
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Lily Chao
Crystal Yu
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
Robyn Miller
Amanda Henderson
Jacob Masters
Charles Venn
David Hide
Jason Durr
Iain Dean
Michael Stevenson
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Jez Andrews
Lloyd Everitt
Josh Griffiths
Ian Bleasdale
Alexandra `Lexy' Morrell
Jenny Howe
Lionel Withers
Jeremy Swift
Terry Boydell
Shaun Williamson
Candy Brooke
Ellie Goffe
Sarvas Novak
Rad Kaim
Jade Clarke
Tonya Smith
Director
Sean Gleeson
Producer
Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer
Jeff Povey
Drama
Soap
