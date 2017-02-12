We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Taboo

Series 1-Episode 5
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 5

Today 9:15pm - 10:15pm BBC One
We’re five episodes into this Regency saga, so you’d hope the fog swirling around key plot points might start to lift a little. This week and last we’ve had a new McGuffin – James Delaney’s suddenly urgent need for gunpowder and the saltpetre to make it with. Gunpowder is apparently the one thing he can trade with the American Indians to get the skins he needs to trade for tea in China – or something.

Perhaps the writers are keeping this mercantile side of things vague – or perhaps Delaney has other secret plans and all this is just a feint to put the East India Company off his scent. Either way, Delaney himself remains a darkly mythic figure, a sort of psychic cowboy spreading fear around London, one step ahead of everyone. “I am inside your head, gentlemen, always,” he tells his co-conspirators after a summary maiming to keep them in line. Meanwhile, the Prince Regent (Mark Gatiss) eats an enormous egg.

Summary

A duel at dawn takes a surprising turn, as mercurial adventurer and would-be international business magnate James Delaney is blackmailed into a dangerous mission, one which takes the form of a deadly race against time. Meanwhile, Delaney's malevolent brother-in-law Thorne pushes his seething jealousy into a vicious and spiritual realm, and as the threat of an embarrassing loss to the colonial upstarts in the Americas rises, the animosity between the Crown and the East India Company escalates to new heights. Historical drama, starring Tom Hardy and Jefferson Hall.

Cast & Crew

James Keziah Delaney Tom Hardy
Wilton Leo Bill
Lorna Bow Jessie Buckley
Zilpha Geary Oona Chaplin
Prince Regent Mark Gatiss
Atticus Stephen Graham
Thorne Geary Jefferson Hall
Countess Musgrove Marina Hands
Brace David Hayman
Godfrey Edward Hogg
Cholmondely Tom Hollander
Dumbarton Michael Kelly
George Chichester Lucian Msamati
Helga Franka Potente
Sir Stuart Strange Jonathan Pryce
Solomon Coop Jason Watkins
Robert Thoyt Nicholas Woodeson
Hope Oliver Powell
Gypsy woman Gabrielle Downey
Code Duello Anton Alexander
Doctor Richard Teverson
Winter Ruby-May Martinwood
EIC soldier Barney White
Pursuer Frederick Schmidt
Ibbotson Christopher Fairbank
Robert Louis Serkis
Martinez Danny Ligairi
French Bill Scroobius Pip
Walsall Jordan Long
Cole Rob Parker
Pearl Tallulah Rose Haddon
Pettifer Richard Dixon
Strange's clerk James Greaves
EIC spy Nick Harris
Temple Lewin Lloyd
Junior clerk Jak Ford-Lane
Palace servant Daniel Tuite
Count Musgrove Albert Welling
Musgrove's butler Raj Ghatak
Exorcist Matthew Marsh
Director Anders Engstrom
Executive Producer Ridley Scott
Executive Producer Tom Hardy
Executive Producer Steven Knight
Executive Producer Dean Baker
Executive Producer Kate Crowe
Producer Timothy Bricknell
Writer Steven Knight
Writer Ben Hervey
Drama

Taboo episode 4 review: Blood, guts and Tom Hardy

But at least Tom Hollander popped up as a comedy chemist to provide some light relief on an uneasy night of viewing

7 burning questions we have after Taboo episode 4

11 burning questions we have after Taboo episode three

Meet the cast of Taboo

What was the real East India Company? BBC1's Taboo takes on the powerful corporation

Taboo: Everything you need to know about Nootka Sound

What is Taboo’s theme song?

Yes, that is Mark Gatiss in a fat suit playing the Prince Regent in Taboo

