Review

by David Butcher

We’re five episodes into this Regency saga, so you’d hope the fog swirling around key plot points might start to lift a little. This week and last we’ve had a new McGuffin – James Delaney’s suddenly urgent need for gunpowder and the saltpetre to make it with. Gunpowder is apparently the one thing he can trade with the American Indians to get the skins he needs to trade for tea in China – or something.



Perhaps the writers are keeping this mercantile side of things vague – or perhaps Delaney has other secret plans and all this is just a feint to put the East India Company off his scent. Either way, Delaney himself remains a darkly mythic figure, a sort of psychic cowboy spreading fear around London, one step ahead of everyone. “I am inside your head, gentlemen, always,” he tells his co-conspirators after a summary maiming to keep them in line. Meanwhile, the Prince Regent (Mark Gatiss) eats an enormous egg.



