We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Taboo
E5 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 5
Today 9:15pm - 10:15pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
We’re five episodes into this Regency saga, so you’d hope the fog swirling around key plot points might start to lift a little. This week and last we’ve had a new McGuffin – James Delaney’s suddenly urgent need for gunpowder and the saltpetre to make it with. Gunpowder is apparently the one thing he can trade with the American Indians to get the skins he needs to trade for tea in China – or something.
Perhaps the writers are keeping this mercantile side of things vague – or perhaps Delaney has other secret plans and all this is just a feint to put the East India Company off his scent. Either way, Delaney himself remains a darkly mythic figure, a sort of psychic cowboy spreading fear around London, one step ahead of everyone. “I am inside your head, gentlemen, always,” he tells his co-conspirators after a summary maiming to keep them in line. Meanwhile, the Prince Regent (Mark Gatiss) eats an enormous egg.
Summary
A duel at dawn takes a surprising turn, as mercurial adventurer and would-be international business magnate James Delaney is blackmailed into a dangerous mission, one which takes the form of a deadly race against time. Meanwhile, Delaney's malevolent brother-in-law Thorne pushes his seething jealousy into a vicious and spiritual realm, and as the threat of an embarrassing loss to the colonial upstarts in the Americas rises, the animosity between the Crown and the East India Company escalates to new heights. Historical drama, starring Tom Hardy and Jefferson Hall.
Cast & Crew
James Keziah Delaney
Tom Hardy
Wilton
Leo Bill
Lorna Bow
Jessie Buckley
Zilpha Geary
Oona Chaplin
Prince Regent
Mark Gatiss
Atticus
Stephen Graham
Thorne Geary
Jefferson Hall
Countess Musgrove
Marina Hands
Brace
David Hayman
Godfrey
Edward Hogg
Cholmondely
Tom Hollander
Dumbarton
Michael Kelly
George Chichester
Lucian Msamati
Helga
Franka Potente
Sir Stuart Strange
Jonathan Pryce
Solomon Coop
Jason Watkins
Robert Thoyt
Nicholas Woodeson
Hope
Oliver Powell
Gypsy woman
Gabrielle Downey
Code Duello
Anton Alexander
Doctor
Richard Teverson
Winter
Ruby-May Martinwood
EIC soldier
Barney White
Pursuer
Frederick Schmidt
Ibbotson
Christopher Fairbank
Robert
Louis Serkis
Martinez
Danny Ligairi
French Bill
Scroobius Pip
Walsall
Jordan Long
Cole
Rob Parker
Pearl
Tallulah Rose Haddon
Pettifer
Richard Dixon
Strange's clerk
James Greaves
EIC spy
Nick Harris
Temple
Lewin Lloyd
Junior clerk
Jak Ford-Lane
Palace servant
Daniel Tuite
Count Musgrove
Albert Welling
Musgrove's butler
Raj Ghatak
Exorcist
Matthew Marsh
Director
Anders Engstrom
Executive Producer
Ridley Scott
Executive Producer
Tom Hardy
Executive Producer
Steven Knight
Executive Producer
Dean Baker
Executive Producer
Kate Crowe
Producer
Timothy Bricknell
Writer
Steven Knight
Writer
Ben Hervey
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Taboo
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Taboo episode 4 review: Blood, guts and Tom Hardy
But at least Tom Hollander popped up as a comedy chemist to provide some light relief on an uneasy night of viewing
7 burning questions we have after Taboo episode 4
11 burning questions we have after Taboo episode three
Meet the cast of Taboo
What was the real East India Company? BBC1's Taboo takes on the powerful corporation
Taboo: Everything you need to know about Nootka Sound
What is Taboo’s theme song?
Yes, that is Mark Gatiss in a fat suit playing the Prince Regent in Taboo
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler
1h ago
What time is Taboo on TV tonight?
7 Jan
Doctor Who, Sherlock, Poldark and Doctor Foster unveil new clips in BBC 2017 trailer
2 Jan