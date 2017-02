Review

by Alison Graham

The evil little Arctic town of Fortitude is slowly being sucked into another vortex of weirdness after last week’s bizarre and violent death.Odd things are happening at that sinister scientific research centre, with a new boss, Dr Sarinda Khatri (Parminder Nagra), who has a curious sense of humour and a very odd bedside manner.There’s pressure, too, for Governor Hildur (Sophie Grabol) from her bosses in Oslo, who send an emissary (Ken Stott) to deliver a body blow.As always with Fortitude, about a million things seem to be happening at once, including a polar bear on the rampage, and everyone behaves strangely so we’re not sure who to trust. Which is part of the fun.