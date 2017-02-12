We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Fortitude

Series 2-Episode 2

The evil little Arctic town of Fortitude is slowly being sucked into another vortex of weirdness after last week’s bizarre and violent death.

Odd things are happening at that sinister scientific research centre, with a new boss, Dr Sarinda Khatri (Parminder Nagra), who has a curious sense of humour and a very odd bedside manner.

There’s pressure, too, for Governor Hildur (Sophie Grabol) from her bosses in Oslo, who send an emissary (Ken Stott) to deliver a body blow.

As always with Fortitude, about a million things seem to be happening at once, including a polar bear on the rampage, and everyone behaves strangely so we’re not sure who to trust. Which is part of the fun.

Governor Odegard is presented with devastating news as Sheriff Dan struggles for his life, and a new threat makes its presence known.
Exclusive | Fortitude writer “exploring new storylines” after series 2

No official word yet as to whether Sky Atlantic will return to the cursed town of Fortitude after season two – but the signs are promising for fans of the Arctic chiller…

Finding Fortitude: Head to Iceland's east coast to explore the spectacular locations in...

Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley and Ken Stott join cast of Fortitude series 2

Fortitude series two will pick up seven weeks on with "those who are left standing"

Fortitude creator Simon Donald answers some burning questions about the chilling drama

The whole of Fortitude series 2 will be available immediately after the first episode airs

New characters and new dangers in exclusive pictures from Fortitude series 2

Preview | Fortitude is back – in all its mad, gory, moody glory

