Fortitude
E2 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 2
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
The evil little Arctic town of
Fortitude
is slowly being sucked into another vortex of weirdness after last week’s bizarre and violent death.
Odd things are happening at that sinister scientific research centre, with a new boss, Dr Sarinda Khatri (Parminder Nagra), who has a curious sense of humour and a very odd bedside manner.
There’s pressure, too, for Governor Hildur (Sophie Grabol) from her bosses in Oslo, who send an emissary (Ken Stott) to deliver a body blow.
As always with Fortitude, about a million things seem to be happening at once, including a polar bear on the rampage, and everyone behaves strangely so we’re not sure who to trust. Which is part of the fun.
Summary
Governor Odegard is presented with devastating news as Sheriff Dan struggles for his life, and a new threat makes its presence known.
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Exclusive |
Fortitude writer “exploring new storylines” after series 2
No official word yet as to whether Sky Atlantic will return to the cursed town of Fortitude after season two – but the signs are promising for fans of the Arctic chiller…
Finding Fortitude: Head to Iceland's east coast to explore the spectacular locations in...
Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley and Ken Stott join cast of Fortitude series 2
Fortitude series two will pick up seven weeks on with "those who are left standing"
Fortitude creator Simon Donald answers some burning questions about the chilling drama
The whole of Fortitude series 2 will be available immediately after the first episode airs
New characters and new dangers in exclusive pictures from Fortitude series 2
Preview |
Fortitude is back – in all its mad, gory, moody glory
