Review

by Hannah Shaddock

After a year in which it seemed a certain presidential election campaign would never end, Scandal ’s smartly decided to cut short its own: series six opens with the results of the vote, as we find out whether former First Lady Mellie Grant will be returning to the White House as President. This humble telly writer couldn’t get her hands on a preview, so there are no spoilers here, but surely we can take a good guess as to where Scandal creator – and Hillary Clinton supporter – Shonda Rhimes’s sympathies lie?