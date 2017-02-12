We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Scandal

S6-E1 Survival of the Fittest
S6-E1 Survival of the Fittest

Today 9pm - 10pm Sky Living
Today, 10pm - 11pm Sky Living +1
After a year in which it seemed a certain presidential election campaign would never end, Scandal’s smartly decided to cut short its own: series six opens with the results of the vote, as we find out whether former First Lady Mellie Grant will be returning to the White House as President. This humble telly writer couldn’t get her hands on a preview, so there are no spoilers here, but surely we can take a good guess as to where Scandal creator – and Hillary Clinton supporter – Shonda Rhimes’s sympathies lie?

There is an explosive outcome following the results of the presidential race between Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas. Return of the drama, starring Kerry Washington.
Drama

