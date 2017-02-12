Escape to the Wild

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Review

Like many of us, Sophie and Simon dreamed of living on their own tropical island paradise. Unlike most of us, they did it. They and their toddler son now live (and run a small diving resort) in a remote corner of Indonesia where the views are stunning but there’s a constant threat from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and dangerous animals, not to mention a lack of electricity and fresh water.

What Jimmy Doherty wants to understand is what prompted a young couple to leave Weybridge in Surrey for such an isolated lifestyle, how they deal with a radically difficult culture and why they’re not self-sufficient.

Summary

Jimmy Doherty sets out on a mission to find out if a simpler existence really can make people happier, meeting families who have quit the rat race to live simpler lives. He begins by heading to Indonesia, to meet Sophie, Simon and their 18-month-old son Max, who now live on a tropical island in the Pacific Ocean. With lush rainforest and coral reef, their island hideaway appears to be the stuff of dreams. But Jimmy soon discovers the paradise comes with some hidden perils, including lethal centipedes, monitor lizards and water pythons. Is their isolated existence worth the danger?

Cast & Crew

Presenter Jimmy Doherty
Director Osca Humphreys
Executive Producer Nick Shearman
Producer Osca Humphreys
Series Producer Helen Simpson
