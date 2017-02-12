We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Escape to the Wild
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2-Episode 1
Tomorrow 10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
See Repeats
Thursday,
2:25am - 3:20am
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Like many of us, Sophie and Simon dreamed of living on their own tropical island paradise. Unlike most of us, they did it. They and their toddler son now live (and run a small diving resort) in a remote corner of Indonesia where the views are stunning but there’s a constant threat from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and dangerous animals, not to mention a lack of electricity and fresh water.
What Jimmy Doherty wants to understand is what prompted a young couple to leave Weybridge in Surrey for such an isolated lifestyle, how they deal with a radically difficult culture and why they’re not self-sufficient.
Summary
Jimmy Doherty sets out on a mission to find out if a simpler existence really can make people happier, meeting families who have quit the rat race to live simpler lives. He begins by heading to Indonesia, to meet Sophie, Simon and their 18-month-old son Max, who now live on a tropical island in the Pacific Ocean. With lush rainforest and coral reef, their island hideaway appears to be the stuff of dreams. But Jimmy soon discovers the paradise comes with some hidden perils, including lethal centipedes, monitor lizards and water pythons. Is their isolated existence worth the danger?
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Jimmy Doherty
Director
Osca Humphreys
Executive Producer
Nick Shearman
Producer
Osca Humphreys
Series Producer
Helen Simpson
Education
Full Episode Guide
