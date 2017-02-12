Escape to the Wild

Review

by Jane Rackham

Like many of us, Sophie and Simon dreamed of living on their own tropical island paradise. Unlike most of us, they did it. They and their toddler son now live (and run a small diving resort) in a remote corner of Indonesia where the views are stunning but there’s a constant threat from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and dangerous animals, not to mention a lack of electricity and fresh water.



What Jimmy Doherty wants to understand is what prompted a young couple to leave Weybridge in Surrey for such an isolated lifestyle, how they deal with a radically difficult culture and why they’re not self-sufficient.