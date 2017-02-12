Natural World

Review

by David Butcher

Some nature films, particularly in Africa, show us wildlife from a distance. We see their behaviour via a telephoto lens, like paparazzi catching a glimpse of celebrities. Not in this case. Cameraman Kim Wolhuter had been following a female cheetah in a Zimbabwean game reserve and gained her trust when she disappeared for months. When he found her again she had five cubs. Amazingly she let him get as close as he liked to them, and the result is that the footage he filmed of the cheetah family is incredibly intimate.



When the fluffy cubs scrag each other and play-fight, they’re practically in our laps. You could reach out and ruffle their fur as they chase a piglet through undergrowth. But all that would be no good if the story of this family didn’t grip us, and it does. It’s an enchanting, cruel saga of mothering and growing up in the wild, and its stars are unbelievably beautiful.