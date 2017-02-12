We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Natural World
E9
Episode Guide
Repeat
S35-E9 Cheetahs - Growing Up Fast
Today 2:30pm - 3:30pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
Some nature films, particularly in Africa, show us wildlife from a distance. We see their behaviour via a telephoto lens, like paparazzi catching a glimpse of celebrities. Not in this case. Cameraman Kim Wolhuter had been following a female cheetah in a Zimbabwean game reserve and gained her trust when she disappeared for months. When he found her again she had five cubs. Amazingly she let him get as close as he liked to them, and the result is that the footage he filmed of the cheetah family is incredibly intimate.
When the fluffy cubs scrag each other and play-fight, they’re practically in our laps. You could reach out and ruffle their fur as they chase a piglet through undergrowth. But all that would be no good if the story of this family didn’t grip us, and it does. It’s an enchanting, cruel saga of mothering and growing up in the wild, and its stars are unbelievably beautiful.
Summary
Cameraman Kim Wolhuter offers a remarkable new insight into the life of the cheetah, spending almost two years walking alongside a mother and her young family to unravel in intimate detail what it takes to turn tiny cubs into accomplished predators. Narrated by David Attenborough.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
David Attenborough
Director
Robyn Michelle Keene-Young
Producer
Adrian Bailey
Producer
Kim Wolhunter
Nature
