Natural World

S35-E9 Cheetahs - Growing Up Fast
S35-E9 Cheetahs - Growing Up Fast

Today 2:30pm - 3:30pm BBC Two
Some nature films, particularly in Africa, show us wildlife from a distance. We see their behaviour via a telephoto lens, like paparazzi catching a glimpse of celebrities. Not in this case. Cameraman Kim Wolhuter had been following a female cheetah in a Zimbabwean game reserve and gained her trust when she disappeared for months. When he found her again she had five cubs. Amazingly she let him get as close as he liked to them, and the result is that the footage he filmed of the cheetah family is incredibly intimate.

When the fluffy cubs scrag each other and play-fight, they’re practically in our laps. You could reach out and ruffle their fur as they chase a piglet through undergrowth. But all that would be no good if the story of this family didn’t grip us, and it does. It’s an enchanting, cruel saga of mothering and growing up in the wild, and its stars are unbelievably beautiful.

Cameraman Kim Wolhuter offers a remarkable new insight into the life of the cheetah, spending almost two years walking alongside a mother and her young family to unravel in intimate detail what it takes to turn tiny cubs into accomplished predators. Narrated by David Attenborough.

Narrator David Attenborough
Director Robyn Michelle Keene-Young
Producer Adrian Bailey
Producer Kim Wolhunter
