We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Chewing Gum
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S2-E4 Orlando
Tomorrow 2:45am - 3:10am
E4
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
3:45am - 4:10am
E4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Another dollop of feel-good filthy fun tonight as an awkward meal with Connor and his new girlfriend prompts Michaela Coel’s heartsick Tracey to embark on a new career – as a dog walker. Tracey being Tracey, she manages to secure a client whose weirdness may be beyond your imagining (though their dog is gorgeous).
Tonight’s visit is also bolstered by some excellent sub-plotting. Trace’s sister Cynthia (Susan Wokoma) bumps into the ghastly narcissist Ronald (now firmly out of the closet after jilting her last series) and comes into her own rather brilliantly; and a sequence in which Maggie Steed’s peerlessly funny Esther takes Candice’s internet date for dinner had me in stitches.
Summary
Tracey is tired of spending time with Connor and his new girlfriend, Cynthia wants an apology from Ronald, and Esther gets mistaken for Candice when she sets up an online date.
Cast & Crew
Tracey Gordon
Michaela Coel
Connor
Robert Lonsdale
Emma
Sinead Matthews
Joy
Shola Adewusi
Cynthia
Susan Wokoma
Ronald
John Macmillan
Mandy
Tanya Franks
Candice
Danielle Walters
Ola
Olisa Odele
Lance
Tim Downie
Cleveland
Tapiwa Mugweni
Bobby
Steven George
Big Leisha
Lucy Ware
Esther
Maggie Steed
Preacher
Tom Rhys Harries
Director
Simon Neal
Director
Tom Marshall
Executive Producer
Nana Hughes
Executive Producer
Jon Rolph
Producer
John Pocock
Producer
Michaela Coel
Writer
Michaela Coel
see more
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Orlando
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Reggie Yates meets Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel
The creator of E4's Chewing Gum sits down with presenter Reggie Yates to talk role models and representation
Preview |
Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum is as rude, tender and funny as ever
Michaela Coel's stunning BAFTA TV Awards dress was handmade by her mum
Michaela Coel says Black Mirror role is "the most amazing part I’ve ever played"
Catastrophe and Chewing Gum lead nominations for RTS Awards 2016
Michaela Coel comedy Chewing Gum gets a second series
Why I'm so glad Chewing Gum is getting a second series
Is new E4 comedy Chewing Gum going to be the rudest thing on British television?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV?
1h ago
Channel 4 axes Michaela Coel and Michael Socha drama The Aliens
24 May