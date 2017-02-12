We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Chewing Gum

E4 of 6
S2-E4 Orlando
S2-E4 Orlando

Tomorrow 2:45am - 3:10am E4
Review

Another dollop of feel-good filthy fun tonight as an awkward meal with Connor and his new girlfriend prompts Michaela Coel’s heartsick Tracey to embark on a new career – as a dog walker. Tracey being Tracey, she manages to secure a client whose weirdness may be beyond your imagining (though their dog is gorgeous).

Tonight’s visit is also bolstered by some excellent sub-plotting. Trace’s sister Cynthia (Susan Wokoma) bumps into the ghastly narcissist Ronald (now firmly out of the closet after jilting her last series) and comes into her own rather brilliantly; and a sequence in which Maggie Steed’s peerlessly funny Esther takes Candice’s internet date for dinner had me in stitches.

Summary

Tracey is tired of spending time with Connor and his new girlfriend, Cynthia wants an apology from Ronald, and Esther gets mistaken for Candice when she sets up an online date.

Cast & Crew

Tracey Gordon Michaela Coel
Connor Robert Lonsdale
Emma Sinead Matthews
Joy Shola Adewusi
Cynthia Susan Wokoma
Ronald John Macmillan
Mandy Tanya Franks
Candice Danielle Walters
Ola Olisa Odele
Lance Tim Downie
Cleveland Tapiwa Mugweni
Bobby Steven George
Big Leisha Lucy Ware
Esther Maggie Steed
Preacher Tom Rhys Harries
Director Simon Neal
Director Tom Marshall
Executive Producer Nana Hughes
Executive Producer Jon Rolph
Producer John Pocock
Producer Michaela Coel
Writer Michaela Coel
Full Episode Guide
