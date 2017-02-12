Chewing Gum

Review

by Ben Dowell

Another dollop of feel-good filthy fun tonight as an awkward meal with Connor and his new girlfriend prompts Michaela Coel’s heartsick Tracey to embark on a new career – as a dog walker. Tracey being Tracey, she manages to secure a client whose weirdness may be beyond your imagining (though their dog is gorgeous).



Tonight’s visit is also bolstered by some excellent sub-plotting. Trace’s sister Cynthia (Susan Wokoma) bumps into the ghastly narcissist Ronald (now firmly out of the closet after jilting her last series) and comes into her own rather brilliantly; and a sequence in which Maggie Steed’s peerlessly funny Esther takes Candice’s internet date for dinner had me in stitches.